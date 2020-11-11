SUNY Cobleskill esports team shoots its way into the playoffs during their inaugural season.
“It started out last year with them [SUNY] just having Fortnite, Rocket League and Super Smash Brothers, I believe, and this year they expanded it to having Call of Duty and Valorant,” said SUNY Cobleskill esports coach Mark Crosby.
SUNY Cobleskill advanced to the team playoffs for Call of Duty, Rocket League and Fortnite, as well as Super Smash Brothers in individual play.
Esports games are either played on Xbox, Playstation or computer platforms separately, or cross-platform if applicable.
Scoring for each game is based on the number of eliminations a team has during the match. The team with the most kills during a match gets a point; the first team to three points, in a best of five series, wins the game.
The term used for the scoring system is “kill racing,” where each team is racing to see who can tally the most kills in a certain allotted time, or game.
“The way SUNY does it, is you and your opponent join a team together. so you’re actually in a squad of four and you’re loaded into a random server with people from around the world. It’s not even people in the tournament, it’s just random people,” Crosby said.
Practices for esports competitions operate similarly to traditional sports. Practices are scheduled around students’ work and class schedules and begin with drills before transitioning into practice gameplay. Players log online, whether at home or on campus, and practice begins. Practices vary, but are generally twice a week for two hours.
“If it’s a shooting game, we usually start with target practice, let them get warmed up for a while, and then start putting them in matches,” Crosby said.
Target practice occurs either in individual practice game modes, or on programs such as, Aim Lab. Players then practice shooting as many targets, as quickly as possible as though they were at an actual rifle range.
In addition to target practice, SUNY has a discord channel where colleges that have esports programs can log on and scrimmage. Otherwise, the team is placed into practice matches versus coaches and senior members on campus who have in-depth game knowledge and skill.
In practices, players “go through working as a team; when do you backup; when do you provide cover for your teammates; when do you need to rotate around the map, all of those kinds of things they need to get through and win,” Crosby said.
As for recruiting efforts, they occur slightly differently then other collegiate sports. Without a large amount of high school leagues to take talent from, esports are advertised to prospective students as an open tryout for current and prospective students.
The push to add esports at SUNY Cobleskill came when Athletic Director, Marie Curran-Headly followed initiatives by other SUNY schools in order to increase attractiveness to prospective students.
The SUNY Cobleskill team has three women and seven men; esports is still largely a male-dominated field.
“Talking with our girl players, like, they all voice that it’s really hard for them to play games online and stream what they’re doing, because usually the second people find out they’re a different gender they start getting targeted first,” Crosby said.
“They start getting made fun of in chat, so it’s still a really lopsided community that shouldn’t be that way.”
Although female streamers often face backlash in open streaming scenarios, there are rules protecting players in organized esport competition.
“You can’t swear, you cannot provoke your opponent, you shouldn’t be doing anything in the game that would be unprofessional in any way; so, kind of showing the students there’s a different side of gaming, where instead of going in every night, getting upset at somebody, start raging online, you’re actually getting to play professionally with other professionals that enjoy the game” Crosby said.
Playoffs began this week. Cobleskill’s Rocket League teams have already been eliminated, while their Super Smash Brothers team advanced to the quarterfinals, which will be played next week.
To live-stream the upcoming matches tune into twitch.tv/sunycobleskill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.