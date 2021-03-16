SUNY Delhi and SUNY Cobleskill men’s lacrosse teams were ranked third and fourth respectively in the Tuesday, March 16, North Atlantic Conference preseason poll.
The Broncos earned 10 points with one first-place vote, while the Tigers earned four points.
“We are a very young team that is excited to be playing this year and we are looking to improve throughout the season,” SUNY Cobleskill men’s lacrosse head coach Christopher Mango said via a media release.
SUNY Poly earned the top ranking with 15 points and three first-place votes, while SUNY Canton was ranked second with 11 points.
The preseason rankings were voted on by the league’s coaches.
This season, the NAC added SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Poly and Cazenovia, who will be a part of the eight-team divisional format instead of the usual 10-team conference schedule. The schedule will revert back to its original format next season.
Men’s lacrosse teams will face only one conference opponent per week throughout the season, and in some cases may play multiple contests against the same opponent during the course of a week to limit COVID-19 exposure from travel.
The East Division consists of Husson University, Thomas College, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA).
The West Division consists of SUNY Poly, SUNY Canton, SUNY Delhi and SUNY Cobleskill. Maine Maritime Academy and Cazenovia College opted out of the men’s lacrosse conference season this year.
The NAC postseason will have two rounds. The top-two teams in each division will play each other the first weekend in May.
The following weekend, May 8, the East and West champions will compete for the conference title and automatic qualifier bid to the NCAA championship tournament. The championship game will be held hosted by the west division winner.
The Broncos played five games in 2020, playing to a 2-3 record before the season’s cancellation.
Head Coach Sam Miller is back for his fifth season leading the Broncos. He holds a 24-24 career record, including 13-9 since the Broncos joined the NAC in 2019 and 5-1 in league competition, with one conference playoff appearance.
The Fighting Tigers are in their first season of membership in the league under the direction of second-year head coach Mango. The team posted an 0-2 record in 2020 prior to the suspension of the season.
Cobleskill will return 10 players this season. including six starters led by the duo of junior captain Joe DiSalvo and 2019 First Team All-Conference senior defender Nick Dominic.
Delhi will host Cobleskill at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, in the Fighting Tigers’ season opener.
