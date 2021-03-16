SUNY Delhi’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams placed third and fourth respectively in the North Atlantic Conference’s virtual invitational swim meet on Saturday, March 12.
The Delhi men finished behind Husson (1st) and Maine Maritime Academy (2nd) with 82 points. The Delhi women finished behind Husson (1st), Cazenovia (2nd) and Maine Maritime Academy (3rd) with 103 points.
Friday’s meet marked the Broncos’ first event as members of the NAC since the conference added men’s and women’s swimming & diving earlier this year.
The four participating conference members (SUNY Delhi, Cazenovia, Husson, Maine Maritime) each competed in their own pool, with results from each site combined to determine overall placing and scoring.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Quezada led the Broncos with second-place finishes in the 100-yard IM (1:08.89) and 50-yard freestyle (27.38).
Quezada also took fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.90).
Newcomer Kayley Walsh took third in both the 50 and 100-yard butterfly at 30.47 and 1:11.74, respectively. Walsh also placed sixth in the 100yard freestyle (1:06.21).
Alexandria Caceres tied with Walsh for third in the 50-yard butterfly (30.47), then took another thirdplace finish in the 50-yard freestyle (27.63).
The men’s highest finish was in the 400-yard freestyle relay, where the quartet
of Jeremiah Brathwaite, Jonathon Brathwaite, Joshua Lopez and Sebastian Herera posted a time of 5:20.79.
