The visiting SUNY Delhi men’s lacrosse team were defeated 9-4 by SUNY Morrisville on Sunday, March 14, in the team’s first game of the season.
Aidan Costello led the Broncos with two goals while King White and Greg Junge added one goal each.
The Mustangs opened the game with three goals in the opening 3½ minutes. The first two came from Roman Reiss, who would finish with four of Morrisville’s scores, and the third came from Chris Picciott to start his two-goal afternoon.
Costello scored the Broncos’ first goal of the game during a man-down situation. It would stand as Delhi’s only goal of the half,
The Broncos’ offense outshot Morrisville, 40-24, but was stymied by Dylan LaPlace’s 20-save game. Morrisville increased its lead with four unanswered goals, holding a 7-1 lead by the third quarter.
White broke the Broncos’ drought on a man-up opportunity. Reiss’ fourth goal for Morrisville soon followed, which was countered by Costello’s second score during a man-up chance, assisted by Logan Butler, with just 1.4 seconds left in the third quarter to make the score 8-3 entering the fourth.
Junge got the Broncos even closer with his score just under 10 minutes remaining, but it would be Delhi’s last score of the afternoon. Kistner scored one more for Morrisville before the final horn.
