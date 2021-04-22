SUNY Delhi men's golf team was picked in a poll of North Atlantic Conference coaches Wednesday to repeat as champions in the conference tournament, which begins this weekend.
The poll ranked SUNY Canton in second place and NVU Johnson in third. The Broncos are set to host the tournament's first round Saturday, April 24, at the College Golf Course, with a 1 p.m. tee time.
Head coach Dave Arehart leads the Broncos, with seniors Danny Christy, a 2018 NAC medalist and player of the year, and all-conference achievers Zach Barrett and Brandon Palmer. Also competing for the Broncos are seniors Jarrett McWilliams and Jason Cyr.
The winners of the West Division will advance to the East vs. West showdown set for Friday, April 30, at the Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley, Massachusetts, with an 11 a.m. tee time.
Winners of the divisional round will earn a bid in the NCAA national championship, which will be held May 11-14 at Oglebay Rosert & Conference Center in Wheeling, West Virginia.
