SUNY Delhi's men's lacrosse team narrowly missed out on the four-team North Atlantic Conference tournament this week in a tie-breaker announced Wednesday in a media release from the conference.
No. 1 seed Husson and No. 2 Thomas will play in Friday's east division semifinal at Thomas. In the west division Saturday, No. 1 seed SUNY Poly faces SUNY Canton, which finished with the same 3-3 division record as SUNY Delhi but was awarded the No. 2 seed "by virtue of predetermined tiebreakers," the conference said in a media release. The release did not specify the tie-breaking criteria.
The conference championship is scheduled for May 8 at the home site of the west division winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.