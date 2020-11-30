SUNY Delhi's Fragale signs with Buffalo Blaze

SUNY Delhi’s Jordan Fragale has signed to play with the Premier Basketball League’s Buffalo Blaze.
Fragale said he heard about the opportunity to play for the Blaze from SUNY Delhi Head Coach Zack Thompson. Fragale, a graduate of C.W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, attended the Rochester Razorsharks combine and was invited to their training camp and then offered the opportunity to play for Mooreland Productions’ expansion team in Buffalo.
“I like the idea of that it’s the first year, and I like being a part of making up a new culture of a team, and just being a part of something that you can just start on your own basically, and just kind of incorporate all of the things that you like into a new program,” Fragale said.
In his time with the Broncos, Fragale was awarded United States Collegiate Athletic Association All-American Honorable Mention in 2018. In his sophomore, junior and senior seasons he was named All-American Collegiate Athletic Association First Team, as well as garnering multiple player of the week honors in all three seasons. In 2019 and 2020, he also earned ACAA All-Tournament Team honors. Fragale was also a one-time member of the ACAA All-Academic Team.
A recreational sports and management major, Fragale is scheduled to complete the coursework for his degree this week.
According to the Blaze’s website, the team will “look to ignite the PBL with a high caliber of talent from western New York.
“I’ve always wanted to continue my basketball career after college, ever since even freshman year. Obviously, the end goal was to make it overseas but with all of the COVID stuff going on right now it’s kind of difficult, so I’m must happy to be able an play basketball right now when really many people can’t at the moment,” Fragale said.
Founded in 2007, the PBL is designed around the fan experience “in today’s modern world,” according to the PBL website. Highlighting accessible coaches and players, as well as affordable pricing, the league features domestic and international players.
“Prospective teams will be located in small to medium size markets. Markets that do not have access to other professional basketball teams, allowing those markets to capture the basketball fans without having to compete with an already existing basketball presence. This small market concept also allows teams and players the ability to become fully involved in their respective communities and recognized as a reputable and fan friendly organization,” reads the PBL website.
The PBL is scheduled to start Jan. 1 and features teams from Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York and Ohio. The Buffalo Blaze are a 2021 expansion team and are owned an operated by Jen Moore, owner of Mooreland Productions, the same company that owns the Rochester Razorsharks.
For now, PBL games, which normally are open to the public, are only open to season ticket holders and close friends and family. Games are played at various private locations around Buffalo and the leagues contingency plan for the 2021 season if COVID-19 restrictions prevent play in New York is to play out of state, Fragale said.
Before seeking out the opportunity to play for the Blaze, Fragale attended showcase events in Las Vegas and Atlanta over the summer. At the Las Vegas showcase, Fragale signed with the Top 5 Sports Management.
In addition to his parents and brother, who have always supported him, Fragale said, he cites his former Broncos teammate David Haye as a mentor in helping him get to this place in his playing career.
“He’s always been there to give me tips, just assure me that I’m going down the right path keeping me doing what I need to do, so he’s definitely been a big part in the journey itself,” Fragale said.
Haye accompanied Fragale to all of his competitions and has played played overseas, as well as in the PBL.
At SUNY Delhi, Fragale saw his game and the Broncos’ record steadily improve each season. According to Fragale, the fondest memory of his time with the Broncos is improving each year and the 2019-20 ACAA championship run the team made his senior year.
“Just to see the turnaround for the next two years. Having like a 17-10 record, the next year going to a 20-win season senior year. it was just awesome to be a part of,” Fragale said.
I “started there at the bottom, left there at the top,” he said, “it just was a great feeling.”
