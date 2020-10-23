SUNY Oneonta alumnus makes all-decade team

Former SUNY Oneonta lacrosse standout Jimmy van de Veerdonk was selected to the State University of New York Athletic Conference All-Decade Team for men’s lacrosse.
The team, selected by the SUNYAC’s Sports Information Directors, is comprised of 31 players who played between 2010-2020.
Van de Veerdonk, who played midfield for the Red Dragons from 2010-2013, also dominated the face-off circle.
Throughout his career, van der Veerdonk played in a total of 59 games, amassing 96 goals and 38 assists. His career total of 134 points places him sixth on SUNY Oneonta’s points list.
The best season of van de Veerdonk’s career came in 2012 when he posted career-best marks for goals (35) and points (46). His play that season earned him SUNYAC Co-Player of the year and USILA All-America Second Team accolades.
In addition to his individual career achievements, van de Veerdonk holds program records for face-off wins (205) and face-off winning percentage of (.645). In total, van de Veerdonk won 570 face-offs with a win percentage of .607 while collecting 386 ground balls.
In 2013, van de Veerdonk closed out his illustrious career with his third all-conference selection, an honorable mention for All-American selection, a spot in the USILA North/South All-Star game and an appearance on the Tewaarton Award list for National Player of the Year.
