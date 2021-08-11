SUNY Oneonta announced its 2021 class of athletics Hall of Fame inductees on Wednesday. The 22nd class in school history will be enshrined on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Dewar Arena of the Alumni Field House.
This year's class will include six former athletes and one Honorary Inductee, bringing the total number of individuals in the Hall of Fame to 160 including 16 Honorary Inductees.
The 2021 honorees are former athletes Lee Aldrich '63 (soccer, tennis), Andrea Bradford '01 (softball), Patricia Kennedy '74 (swimming & diving), Lou Neira '89 (basketball), Mary Velan '08 (soccer, track & field) and Chris Williams '93 (baseball) along with retired UPD Chief and Associate Vice President for Student Development Barton Ingersoll, who is this year's Honorary Inductee.
Aldrich was a two-sport athlete in soccer and tennis. In soccer, he was a defensive standout, twice earning SUNYAC All-Conference and All-State honors. In tennis, Aldrich was the team's No. 1 singles player.
Bradford was a four-year starting catcher for the softball team during one of the most successful four-year runs in program history. During her career, the Red Dragons compiled a record of 113-45 while capturing two SUNYAC titles and appearing in a pair of NCAA tournaments. Bradford was a four-time All-SUNYAC and three-time All-Region selection. She still ranks in the Red Dragons’ top-10 all-time in hits (161), total bases (196), runs (89), runs batted in (84) and batting average (.342).
Kennedy was one of the school’s top swimmers. During her career, she set numerous individual pool and school records. She was also a member of a relay that set a national record in 1966.
Neira was a four-year standout on the hardwood for the Red Dragons. He finished his career with 1,042 points, currently 12th all-time in school history. As a senior, he was selected to the SUNYAC All-Conference Team.
Velan, who hails from Stamford, has the distinction of being the only four-time All-American in the history of the women's soccer program. She was twice selected as the SUNYAC Player of the Year while also being a four-time, first team All-Conference selection. She is currently the all-time leading scorer for both men's and women's soccer with 169 points.
Velan also competed for two years on the track & field team and was part of a 4x400-meter relay that earned All-American honors in 2006. She was a three-time All-SUNYAC and four-time All-ECAC performer while also capturing two conference titles as part of relays.
Williams was a four-year starting catcher for the Red Dragons. He was team Co-Captain for his junior and senior seasons and was an All-SUNYAC selection in 1993. That same year he was the SUNY Oneonta Male Athlete of the Year.
Ingersoll spent more than 30 years at SUNY Oneonta, primarily serving as University Police Chief. After receiving his Doctorate, he added Associate Vice President for Student Development to his title and was given the responsibility of overseeing the athletics department. He served as the Interim Director of Athletics in 2006-07.
