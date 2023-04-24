The SUNY Oneonta baseball team capped a three-game weekend sweep of Fredonia Saturday with a 12-5 victory.
Nate Guillen led the Red Dragons at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBI. Franklin Padilla, Tyler Widercrantz and Nick Jacoby drove in two runs apiece in the win with Widercrantz registering three hits.
Michael Sadowski picked up the win after going seven innings, striking out six and allowing three earned runs.
Oneonta won by scores of 12-2 and 10-8 in Friday’s games. The Red Dragons (22-9 overall, 8-4 SUNYAC) will visit SUNY Cobleskill Wednesday.
SUNY New Paltz 6, SUNY Oneonta 5 (Saturday) SUNY New Paltz 8, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday)
SUNY Oneonta’s softball team dropped both games of a doubleheader Saturday against SUNY New Paltz, falling 6-5 in the opener and losing the second game 8-1.
Oneonta took a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning of the opener but allowed New Paltz to take the lead for good in the top of the seventh.
Sara Cartier had an RBI triple in the loss while Adriana Fiori had an RBI double. Marissa Nagel and Delaney Haley each had three base hits.
The Red Dragons went up 1-0 in the first inning of the second game thanks to an RBI single by Cartier but were held scoreless the rest of the way. Cartier and Megan Palmatier each had two hits.
Oneonta (11-16-1 overall, 5-5 SUNYAC) will host Plattsburgh for another doubleheader Friday.
SUNY Cortland 17, SUNY Oneonta 8 (Saturday)
A slow start doomed SUNY Oneonta’s men’s lacrosse team on Saturday in a 17-8 loss to SUNY Cortland.
Cortland led 7-1 after the first quarter and held a 12-2 advantage at halftime, building a lead that Oneonta was never able to overcome.
Jamie O’Neil led Oneonta’s offense with four goals. Also scoring in the loss were Evan Kelly, Matthew Mangels, Jack Dinnegan and David Guest. Goalie Harrison Boukas finished with 20 saves.
Oneonta (7-5 overall, 3-2 SUNYAC) will host SUNY New Paltz Wednesday.
Oswego 16, SUNY Oneonta 13 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s lacrosse team fell at home to Oswego 16-13 Saturday.
Trailing by as many as nine in the third quarter, the Red Dragons outscored Oswego 4-1 in the fourth quarter but ran out of time in their comeback attempt.
Cassidy Moore finished with four goals and seven points to lead Oneonta’s offense. Scoring two goals apiece were Marissa Evans, Lauren Mancini and Lindsey Townes.
Courtney Gallagher made 12 saves in goal.
Oneonta (5-9 overall, 4-4 SUNYAC) will host SUNY New Paltz in its regular season finale Wednesday.
Nazareth 18, Hartwick 9 (Saturday)
A big third quarter by Nazareth sent the Hartwick women to an 18-9 loss Saturday.
Trailing just 6-5 at the half, Hartwick was outscored 8-1 in the third period.
Ellie Masterpole and Kristen Vaccalleri led the Lady Hawks with three goals apiece. Also scoring were Katrina Marten, Claudia Pollaro and Jessica Betts.
Goalie Maddi Morrison finished with 11 saves in the loss.
Hartwick (10-3 overall, 4-2 Empire 8) will host St. John Fisher Saturday.
SUNY Oneonta 8, Oswego 1 (Saturday) RIT 8, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday)
SUNY Oneonta’s men’s tennis team split its two matches Saturday, defeating Oswego 8-1 and falling to RIT by the same score.
Against Oswego, the Red Dragons swept doubles play thanks to the teams of Jacob Dornsife and Mason Spottek (8-2), William Schmid and August LePique (8-1) and Joshua Mann and Noah Khair (8-0).
Winning in singles for Oneonta were Dornsife (7-6, 6-0), LePique (6-0, 6-0), Spottek (6-0, 6-0), Schmid (6-0, 7-6) and Khair (6-0, 6-0).
LePique provided the lone victory against RIT, winning in second doubles 7-5, 6-2.
Oneonta finishes the regular season 8-12.
Hartwick 9, Oswego 0 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women’s tennis team blanked Oswego 9-0 Saturday.
Winning in doubles for the Lady Hawks were the teams of Ryann Ashby and Phoebe Olson (8-6), Colleen Marsh and Jess Waldmann (8-2) and Maggie VanValkenburgh and Cierra Barkley (8-4).
Earning singles victories were Olson (6-3, 6-3), Jade Killikelly (6-0, 6-2), Damita Bollers (6-1, 6-0), Lily Vanuga (6-1, 6-0), Waldmann (6-1, 6-0) and Cathrine Holderer (6-3, 6-3).
Hartwick will conclude its spring season against SUNY Cortland Tuesday.
RIT 5, SUNY Oneonta 4 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis team fell in its Senior Day match against RIT 5-4 Saturday.
Brianna Shaw and Sophia Schutte earned an 8-5 victory in second doubles. In singles action, Schutte (6-3, 6-4), Karen Maxie (1-6, 6-3, 6-3) and Madelyn Brophy (6-2, 7-5) all won for the Red Dragons.
Oneonta finishes the regular season 8-14. They will begin play in the SUNYAC Tournament on Friday in Binghamton.
