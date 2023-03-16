The SUNY Oneonta baseball team held on to defeat Clarkson 9-8 on Thursday in the RussMatt Florida Invitational.
The Red Dragons jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the third inning and were able to hold off Clarkson’s late rally.
Liam Kaseta went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored, while Nate Guillen went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for the Red Dragons.
Joshua Martin earned the win in relief, allowing two runs over three and a third innings, and striking out two.
SUNY Oneonta 9, Maine-Farmington 2 (Wednesday)
The Red Dragons swept a doubleheader against Maine-Farmington on Wednesday.
In the opener, Bradley Turner went 1-for-1 with a triple, two walks, and two runs scored, while Brendan Duffy went 1-for-3 with a double with an RBI. Anthony Foglia was 2-for-2 with two RBI and a walk for Oneonta.
Martin Thorsland struck out four over five scoreless innings in the win.
SUNY Oneonta 10, Maine-Farmington 6 (Wednesday)
In the second game, Oneonta fell behind 6-0 after two innings but scored 10 unanswered runs to pull out the win.
Anthony Foglia went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, while Matt Sandoval went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored, and Nick Jacoby went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and an RBI.
Tom Roefaro earned the win in relief while allowing two earned runs over five and a third innings, and striking out three.
Oneonta (6-3) will conclude play in the RussMatt Invitational on Friday against Beloit (WI).
LeTourneau 8, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Wednesday) LeTourneau 7, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Wednesday)
The SUNY Oneonta softball team was shutout by LeTourneau in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
In the first game, Marissa Nagel went 1-for-3 with a double, while Marissa Dionisio allowed four runs over one inning in the loss.
In the second game, Sara Cartier went 1-for-2 with a triple, while Cadence Brennan allowed three earned runs over three innings in the loss.
The Red Dragons will play a doubleheader against Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday.
