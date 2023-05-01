The SUNY Oneonta baseball team defeated Oswego State 11-9 Saturday to take two out of three games against the Lakers over the weekend.
The Red Dragons led 6-0 in the fourth inning but allowed Oswego to come back and tie the game 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh. But a three-run top of the eighth proved to be enough for Oneonta to hold on for the win.
Bradley Turner, Jake Barrett, Sean Liquori and Joe Ottaviano each had two hits in the win, with Turner, Anthony Foglia and Liam Kaseta driving in two runs apiece.
Oneonta (24-11) will visit Utica Wednesday.
SUNY New Paltz 5, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis team fell to SUNY New Paltz 5-0 in the SUNYAC Championship in Binghamton Saturday.
Julia Holtermann, Brianna Shaw and Maxie Karen were named to the All-Tournament Team for the Red Dragons. Holtermann was recognized for second singles, Shaw for third singles and Karen for fourth singles.
Oneonta finishes the season with an overall record of 9-15 and a 6-1 mark in SUNYAC play.
Oswego State 22, SUNY Oneonta 9 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s lacrosse team fell in the first round of the SUNYAC Tournament 22-9 to Oswego State Saturday.
After the Red Dragons led 3-2 in the first quarter, the Lakers scored 11 unanswered goals to take a 13-4 lead into the half on their way to the victory.
Lauren Mancini netted a hat trick in the loss for Oneonta. Marissa Evans and Margaret Byrne each scored twice while Cassidy Moore and Miranda Murray rounded out the scoring.
Oneonta ends the season with a 5-11 overall record and a 4-5 mark in SUNYAC play.
St. John Fisher 17, Hartwick 4 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women fell to St. John Fisher 17-4 in their regular season finale Friday.
The Lady Hawks fell behind 9-0 in the first quarter and were never able to recover.
Kristen Vaccalleri scored twice for Hartwick, with the second tally marking the 100th goal of her career. Also scoring were Katrina Marten and Jessica Betts. Maddi Morrison finished with 17 saves in goal.
Hartwick (10-4 overall, 4-3 Empire 8) will face St. John Fisher again Wednesday in the Empire 8 Semifinals.
Hartwick 25, Medaille 2 (Saturday)
The Hartwick men’s lacrosse team rolled past Medaille 25-2 Saturday to clinch the number four seed in the Empire 8 Tournament.
The Hawks led 9-0 after the first quarter and 17-0 at halftime, eventually scoring 19 unanswered goals to start the game.
Fourteen different Hartwick players scored a goal, with Colin August’s four-goal performance leading the way. Garrett Long, Shayne Kerrigan and Pete Conley each scored three times while Garrett Frost and Ryan Nevins scored two goals apiece. Kyle McKee and T.J. Lynch combined to make five saves in net.
Hartwick (6-5 overall, 4-3 Empire 8) will visit top-seeded St. John Fisher Wednesday in the conference tournament.
SUNY Geneseo 12, SUNY Oneonta 6 (Saturday)
SUNY Oneonta’s men’s lacrosse team dropped its season finale 12-6 to SUNY Geneseo Saturday.
Geneseo jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter and after the Red Dragons rallied to cut the deficit to 7-6 early in the fourth, the Knights scored five unanswered to close out the game.
Jamie O’Neil led the way for Oneonta with four goals in the loss. Matthew Krieg and Evan Kelly each found the back of the net as well. Harrison Boukas made nine saves in goal.
Oneonta finishes the year 7-7 overall and 3-4 in the SUNYAC.
