The SUNY Oneonta baseball team was defeated by Oswego 8-6 in 10 innings on Saturday.
Oswego scored two runs in the ninth inning to send the game into extras and then added three more runs in the top of the 10th.
Liam Kaseta and Anthony Gonzalez each drove in two runs for the Red Dragons, with Kaseta’s RBIs coming on a two-run home run. Gonzalez and Michael Sabatine each had two hits.
Kyle Roper pitched nine innings for Oneonta, striking out six and allowing six hits and three walks while earning a no-decision.
Following the swept series, the Red Dragons fell to 7-20 overall and 1-10 in conference.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
The SUNY Oneonta women’s lacrosse team ran its current win streak to five games on Saturday with a convincing 19-6 victory at home versus Buffalo State.
The Red Dragons scored the first nine goals of the game, eventually taking a 10-3 lead into halftime.
Megan Foiles had a monster game, finishing with five goals, eight assists, and 13 points in the win. Rachel Morris was also stellar for Oneonta, scoring four goals.
Tessa Hughes, meanwhile, scored three times, Lauren Mancini and Isabella Marx each scored twice, and Kelly McCloe, Cassidy Moore, and Mason Benvenuto each scored once. The goalkeeper duo of Courtney Gallagher and Julia Hawkins combined to make five saves.
The win raised the Red Dragons’ overall record to 7-5 while pushing its SUNYAC record to 5-1. Oneonta will travel to New Paltz on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
The SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis team extended its winning streak to seven on Saturday with a victory over SUNY Geneseo in Binghamton.
Madeline Carswell, Rebecca Macdonald, Maxie Karen, and Brianna Shaw all won in singles, while in doubles play the Red Dragons received wins from the duos of Macdonald and Olivia Fraser, and Julia Holtermann and Sophia Schutte.
With the victory Oneonta is 14-5 overall and undefeated in conference match play.
