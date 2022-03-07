The SUNY Oneonta baseball team defeated SUNY Canton three times in two days over the weekend for their first three victories of the 2022 season.
The Red Dragons won 13-2 on Saturday, 9-1 in Sunday’s first game, and 9-2 in the second game.
Jake Barrett was the top hitter for Oneonta over the weekend, going 6-for-11 with 4 RBIs and five runs scored in the three games. Elsewhere, Michael Sabatine went 4-for-7 with a pair of RBIs while Patrick McGee, Sean Liquori, Anthony Gonzalez, Tyler Widercrantz, and Justin Maler had three hits apiece.
Liquori, Michael Losak, and Kyle Rosenberger were the three winning pitchers. Losak was named the SUNYAC Pitcher of the week after working six strong innings in the first game on Sunday. Losak ended up allowing only three hits and one unearned run while recording 11 strikeouts.
The Red Dragons are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Bridgewater, Va., for a doubleheader against Bridgewater
SOFTBALL
The SUNY Oneonta softball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday at the Mountain Mash Invitational in Roanoke, Va.
The Red Dragons were defeated by host Roanoke 10-0 in their first game of the day before falling to Ferrum College 12-3 in its final game.
Oneonta (1-3) will take the week to prepare for its spring trip to Fort Myers, Fla., where it will play eight games starting Monday, March 14.
MEN’S LACROSSE
A big third quarter for host Stevens broke open a tight game, as the Ducks defeated SUNY Oneonta 18-5 on Saturday in non-conference action.
After leading 5-4 at halftime, Stevens scored nine unanswered goals in the third to pull away.
Dean Cannon netted a hat trick for Oneonta while Connor Gallagher and Luke Maslin were the other goalscorers. Jack Dinnegan added two assists.
The loss for the Red Dragons drops them to 1-3 on the season.
TRACK & FIELD
The SUNY Oneonta track and field teams competed for the final time during the indoor season over the weekend at the AARTFC Championships hosted by Nazareth College. The SUCO men placed 17th overall while the women finished 22nd.
Eion McClain had the best finish on the men’s side, earning fifth in the 5K run. Jonthomas Bierman, meanwhile, was sixth in the 3K while Aidan Kelly was sixth in the heptathlon.
Isabella Fabrizio finished third in the shot put to lead the Oneonta women.
Both teams will begin their outdoor schedules on April 2 at the Hamilton Invitational.
TENNIS
The SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis team dropped a pair of matches over the weekend to William Smith (5-4) and Ithaca (7-2) while the men fell to Ithaca 9-0.
Winning for the Red Dragons against William Smith were Julia Holtermann and Sophia Schutte in third doubles, Rebecca Macdonald in fourth singles, Maxie Karen in fifth singles, and Brianna Shaw in sixth singles.
Schutte and Shaw won in third doubles against Ithaca while Karen won her fifth singles match.
The women will be off until April 5 when they visit RIT, while the men will visit St. John Fisher on March 18.
