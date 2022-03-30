The SUNY Oneonta baseball team was down by one in the bottom of the eighth when a pair of RBI singles from Jake Barrett and Anthony Gonzalez lifted them over Utica, 5-4 on Wednesday.
With the Red Dragons down one, Andrew Bonilla worked a walk to begin the bottom eighth. Noah Frasca hit a single to left field and moved Bonilla to second with one out. Barrett followed Frasca with another single to left, scoring Bonilla and tying the game at four. One out later, Gonzalez drove in the game-winning run (Frasca) with a single to left field.
Barrett and Gonzalez each drove in two runs in the victory. Joe Ottaviano was the winning pitcher after working one scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
The Red Dragons improved to 6-13 on the season. They will get ready for this weekend as they travel to take on Brockport in a three-game SUNYAC series. Game one will be played on Saturday at 3 p.m., with a doubleheader on Sunday starting at noon.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
The SUNY Oneonta women's lacrosse team was downed by rival Cortland on Wednesday at home 15-3.
The visitors jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the opening six minutes of play. Four different players scored for Cortland, and all came unassisted.
Rachel Morris, Kelly McCloe, and Megan Foiles found the back of the net for the Red Dragons with Foiles adding an assist as well.
After Foiles’ goal cut the deficit to 6-3, Cortland scored nine unanswered to finish the game.
The loss for Oneonta drops them to 2-5 overall while falling to 0-1 in the SUNYAC. Oneonta will be at home again this coming Saturday against Oswego.
