The SUNY Oneonta baseball team swept a crucial doubleheader on Saturday against New Paltz, winning the first game 3-2 and the second game 13-12.
Anthony Foglia hit for the cycle in the second game, the first Red Dragon to do so since Craig Blowers in 2004. Foglia went 5-for-6 with three RBis in the victory, a performance that earned him SUNYAC PrestoSports Player of the Week honors.
Liam Kaseta also had a big day at the plate in game two, going 4-for-6 with three RBIs.
In game one, Michael Losak earned the win after striking out four in six innings and allowing just five hits and two walks. He joined Foglia in earning SUNYAC Pitcher of the Week honors.
A two-run homer by Patrick McGee and a solo shot by Foglia proved to be all the offense the Red Dragons needed in game one.
Oneonta will host Mt. Saint Mary College on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
The SUNY Oneonta softball team earned a sweep against Oswego on Saturday, winning the first game 5-1 and taking the second game 7-2.
Marissa Nagel led the offense in game one, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Caroline Koch went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.
Marissa Dionisio went the distance on the mound, striking out four while allowing just five hits and three walks in the victory.
Nagel and Koch both came up big again in game two. Nagel notched a triple and a double with two RBIs, while Koch went 4-for-4 with three runs scored.
On the mound, Lauren Weber earned the win out of the bullpen after pitching three scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
The victories improve the Red Dragons to 20-9 overall and 11-3 in SUNYAC play.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta kept its playoff hopes alive in men’s lacrosse on Saturday with a 12-6 victory over visiting Oswego.
After trailing 5-4 at halftime, the Red Dragons scored six unanswered goals to open the second half and pull away for the win.
Kieran Rowley led Oneonta with four goals and two assists, while Vincent Tirino and Jack Dinnegan each scored twice. Also finding the back of the net were Luke Maslin, Sam Haita, Bryce Caffey, and Dean Cannon. Luke Mignoli, meanwhile, made 14 saves in net.
Oneonta (3-9 overall, 2-3 SUNYAC) visits New Paltz on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
The SUNY Oneonta women’s lacrosse team was defeated by Geneseo 21-9 on Saturday.
Megan Foiles led the scoring for the Red Dragons with three goals and an assist. Lauren Mancini and Tessa Hughes each scored twice, while Cassidy Moore and Rachel Morris each found the back of the net as well.
Oneonta (7-7 overall, 5-3 SUNYAC) wraps up its regular season on Saturday against Brockport.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
The SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis team had its eight-match winning streak ended by SUNY New Paltz on Saturday as the Red Dragons fell 6-3.
Julia Holtermann and Sophia Schutte won in doubles action for Oneonta, while Holtermann and Maxie Karen earned victories in singles play.
Oneonta (15-6 overall) will face Union College on Tuesday in Schenectady.
