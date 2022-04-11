The SUNY Oneonta baseball team split its SUNYAC doubleheader against Fredonia on Monday afternoon. The Red Dragons dropped the opener 5-4 before blanking the Devils 17-0 in the nightcap.
Sean Liquori and Anthony Gonzalez each had two hits and an RBI in the first game. Kyle Roper got a no-decision after working six and two-thirds innings, striking out six and allowing two walks and seven hits.
An eight-run third inning was the difference in the second game as four Oneonta players had multi-hit games.
Jake Barrett led the way, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Justin Maler and Liam Kaseta each had two hits and two RBIs while Matthew McAllister drove in four runs.
Michael Losak got the win after striking out seven and allowing two walks, four hits, and no runs in six innings.
Oneonta (7-17 overall, 1-7 SUNYAC) will start a three-game series at Oswego on Friday.
SOFTBALL
The SUNY Oneonta softball team returned to action at home on Monday against Buffalo State, splitting a doubleheader with the Bengals. The Red Dragons took the first game 6-1, but fell short in game two, 10-9.
A four-run second inning spurred the Red Dragons to victory in game one, with Caroline Koch and Gianna Cancelleri driving in two runs apiece. Marissa Nagel and Megan Palmatier would add solo home runs in the third inning.
Cadence Brennan was the winning pitcher, allowing just one run in five innings of work.
After falling behind 8-0 early in game two, Oneonta was able to pull within one run with a four-run sixth inning but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Palmatier had the big bat in the loss, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Oneonta (14-7 overall, 5-1 SUNYAC) will host Fredonia in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
The SUNY Oneonta men’s lacrosse team traveled to Plattsburgh on Saturday and came away with an 11-5 victory to earn its first SUNYAC win of the season.
After trailing 4-2 in the first quarter, Oneonta scored nine unanswered goals to pull away for the victory.
Vincent Tirino and Sam Haita each had hat-tricks in the win, while Ben Konak scored twice and Connor Gallagher, Jack Dinnegan, and David Guest each scored once. Goalie Luke Mignoli made 15 saves in net.
The win for the Red Dragons also snapped a seven-game skid, as they are now 2-8 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Oneonta will be in action next on Friday night when it will face its rival SUNY Cortland.
TRACK & FIELD
Both SUNY Oneonta track and field teams finished second overall in the Pioneer Spring Invitational in Utica over the weekend.
Earning first-place finishes on the women’s side for the Red Dragons were Hanna Jackson in the hammer throw and Taylor Johnson in the 400 meter run. Eva Zepeda, meanwhile, placed second in the pole vault and 200 meter dash.
Ejim Nnate (100), Christina Groleau (hammer throw), and Isabella Fabrizio (shot put) all had second-place finishes as well.
The Oneonta men had a trio of first-place finishes. Bryce Maopolski won the 3K steeplechase, Alex Mavros won the 110 hurdles, and Mile Moliterni took first in the hammer throw.
WRESTLING
Four members of the SUNY Oneonta wrestling team earned NWCA Scholar All-American Honors.
Tyler Brazinski, Jacob Pine, Anthony Romero, and Michael Blando were the honorees among the 325 individuals across 87 schools in NCAA Division III. Brazinski is being recognized for the second time as a NWCA Scholar All-American.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
The SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis team earned its 10th win of the season on Sunday by defeating Wilkes University 6-3.
The Red Dragons’ singles winners were Olivia Fraser (7-5, 6-2), Madeline Carswell (6-3, 6-1), Sophia Schutte (6-2, 2-6, 10-8), and Brianna Shaw (6-1, 6-1).
Winning in doubles action were Maxie Karen and Carswell (8-0) and Schutte and Julia Holtermann (8-4).
The victory followed up a 9-0 sweep against SUNY Oswego on Saturday. Oneonta will host SUNY Cortland on Tuesday.
MEN’S TENNIS
The SUNY Oneonta men’s tennis team fell just short against Wilkes University on Sunday falling 5-4.
Winning in singles for the Red Dragons were August LePique (6-1, 1-6, 10-4), Jacob Dornsife (6-0, 6-2), and Noah Khair (6-0, 6-2). The team’s lone doubles win came from the duo of LePique and Dornsife (8-7). Oneonta will be off until Monday, April 18 when it hosts SUNY Oswego and Baruch College for a doubleheader.
