The SUNY Oneonta baseball team was defeated by Cortland 15-2, in the final game of their opening SUNYAC series on Saturday.
Cortland scored more than half of their runs unearned in the contest. Oneonta avoided the shutout in the ninth inning with a pair of runs.
Tyler Widercrantz and Jake Barrett each hit singles to get runners on the corners with one out. Widercrantz scored on a throwing error, and Barrett later crossed home on a wild pitch.
The loss drops the Red Dragons to 5-13 overall and 0-3 in the SUNYAC. Oneonta returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Utica College.
MEN’S LACROSSE
The SUNY Oneonta men’s lacrosse team was downed 8-2 on Saturday in its SUNYAC opener versus SUNY Geneseo.
Timothy Shanley and David Guest were the goal scorers for Oneonta with Connor Gallagher providing an assist.
Goalie Luke Mignoli made 12 saves in net.
The loss for the Red Dragons drops them to 1-7 overall while the Knights move to 3-4 overall.
Oneonta will not be in action again until Saturday when it will host Brockport on Red Dragon Field.
MEN’S TENNIS
The SUNY Oneonta men’s tennis team came out on Saturday and captured their second win in a row. Starting the season 0-3 they now move to 2-3.
The Red Dragons won the top four singles matches as August LePique, Mason Spottek, Jacob Dornsife, and Noah Khair were all victorious.
The doubles pairings of Spottek and Khair, and Dornsife and LePique won their matches as well.
Next up is a four-match road trip to New Jersey to face three-NJAC opponents. The first match will be on Thursday against New Jersey City University.
