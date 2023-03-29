The SUNY Oneonta baseball team won its sixth game in four days on Wednesday by defeating Utica 6-1. The victory improved the Red Dragons’ winning streak to 13 games.
Jake Barrett had a huge day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Oneonta jumped out to a 5-0 lead within the first two innings as Barrett drove in runs with a single and a double while Gregory Bandura had a two-run triple and Anthony Foglia had an RBI double. Barrett would then add insurance with a solo homer in the seventh inning.
Tom Roefaro picked up the win on the mound by pitching six innings in which he struck out five and allowed five hits and one walk. James Torres closed the game out in the ninth by striking out all three batters he faced.
Wednesday’s win followed up a doubleheader victory over SUNY Canton on Tuesday, where the Red Dragons won 7-2 in the first game and 6-5 in the second.
In the opener, Oneonta overcame an early 2-1 deficit to score six unanswered runs. Barrett and Foglia each drove in a pair of runs in the victory. Derek Shea earned the save by pitching three scoreless innings and racking up five strikeouts.
Oneonta won the second game with a two-run seventh inning after Canton clawed back from an early 4-0 deficit. Bradley Turner went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a triple for the Red Dragons.
Oneonta (15-3) will host Vassar on Saturday.
Hartwick 20, SUNY Poly 1
Hartwick’s women’s lacrosse team won its fifth straight game on Wednesday by dominating SUNY Poly 20-1 at home.
The Lady Hawks scored nine goals in the first quarter and were up 15-0 by halftime. Kristen Vaccalleri led the scoring for Hartwick with six goals while Emily Madigan scored four and Claudia Pollaro netted three. Ellie Masterpole and Hanna Goodreau each scored twice. In goal, Maddi Morrison needed to make just one save in the win.
Hartwick (5-1) will visit Medaille on Saturday.
Hartwick 17, Russell Sage 10 (Tuesday)
The Hartwick men’s lacrosse team picked up its first home win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Russell Sage at home by a score of 17-10.
The Hawks led 11-5 at halftime and were up by as many as 10 in the third quarter.
Pete Conley was the top scorer for Hartwick with four goals while Colby Simonetti and Garrett Frost each added three goals of their own.
Kyle McKee made 14 saves in net and was eventually spelled by T.J. Lynch who made two stops.
The Hawks (3-3 overall, 1-1 Empire 8) will host Keuka on Saturday, April 8.
