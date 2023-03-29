Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.