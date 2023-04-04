The SUNY Oneonta baseball team shut out SUNY Cobleskill 2-0 on Monday.
Jake Barrett went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, while Joe Ottaviano went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win.
Michael Sadowski was the starting pitcher for the Red Dragons, going three scoreless innings while striking out one, while Martin Thorsland earned the win, pitching two scoreless innings with one strikeout.
Oneonta will visit SUNY Brockport on Friday.
RPI 9, SUNY Oneonta 8 (Monday) SUNY Oneonta 5, RPI 3 (Monday)
The SUNY Oneonta softball team split a doubleheader against RPI on Monday.
In the first game, the Red Dragons fell 9-8 on a walk-off single in the seventh inning.
Marissa Nagel went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Kayla Young went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
Marissa Dionisio allowed three earned runs over four innings while striking out three in the loss.
In the second game, Oneonta scored four runs in the sixth inning to take the lead on the way to a 5-3 victory.
Julia Serena, Megan Palmatier, and Sophia Mangone each doubled in the win.
Cadence Brennan earned the win for the Red Dragons, allowing two earned runs over five innings, while striking out three.
Oneonta will host SUNY Brockport for a doubleheader on Friday.
