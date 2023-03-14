The SUNY Oneonta baseball team blanked Farmingdale State 8-0 on Tuesday morning to notch their first win of the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational in Davenport, Fla.
Liam Kaseta had the big bat for Oneonta’s offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, and three RBIs. Nate Guillen had three base hits including a double, Jake Barrett notched a triple, and Joe Ottaviano had a double.
On the mound, Sean Liquori, Devin Rooney, and Logan Carriero each pitched three scoreless innings with Rooney earning the win. The trio combined for eight strikeouts, two walks, and four hits allowed.
Oneonta (3-3) will play a doubleheader against Maine-Farmington on Wednesday in the RussMatt Invitational.
Pomona-Pitzer 17, SUNY Oneonta 7
Facing a nationally-ranked Pomona-Pitzer squad, the SUNY Oneonta women’s lacrosse team fell 17-7 in Claremont, CA on Tuesday.
The Red Dragons trailed just 4-3 after the first quarter, but surrendered four unanswered goals and were unable to recover.
Megan Foiles netted a hat trick for Oneonta while Cassidy Moore and Lauren Mancini each scored twice. Courtney Gallagher made 19 saves in the loss.
Oneonta (1-4) will be back home on Wednesday, March 22 when it hosts Hamilton.
Eastern Connecticut State 3, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Monday) SUNY Oneonta 2, Eastern Connecticut State 1 (Monday)
SUNY Oneonta’s softball team earned a split of Monday’s doubleheader against nationally-ranked Eastern Connecticut State in Marshall, Tx. The Red Dragons (1-3) dropped the first game 3-1 but rebounded in the second for a 2-1 win.
Marissa Nagel drove in the winning run in the second game on an RBI single in the fifth inning that scored Delaney Haley. Megan Palmatier finished the contest with two hits including a double.
In the circle, Anna Torgersen picked up the win by pitching five and a third innings, striking out five and allowing six hits and one walk.
Kayla Young’s solo home run in the fifth inning represented Oneonta’s only run scored in the opener. Marissa Dionisio took the loss after tossing five and a third innings with no earned runs allowed.
