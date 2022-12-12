The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team notched a 74-62 road win over Fredonia on Saturday to improve to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in SUNYAC play.
Joseph Bull scored a team-high 20 points to go along with nine rebounds, Daniel Derice scored 16 points, Caleb Brown had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Michael Ortale Jr. added 12 points and eight boards.
The Red Dragons will visit Division I Binghamton on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SUNY Oneonta 60, Fredonia 51 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team downed Fredonia on the road 60-51 on Saturday. The Red Dragons are now 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the SUNYAC.
Nine different Oneonta players scored in the victory, with Olivia Dobrovosky’s 14 points leading the way. She also had eight rebounds. Elsewhere, Meg Nardelli scored 12 points, Nadia Brown provided four assists, and Clara Culeton pulled down eight rebounds.
Oneonta’s defense held Fredonia to just 34% shooting from the field.
The Red Dragons will be off until Dec. 28 when they head out west to Las Vegas for a two-day trip.
