The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team improved to 6-1 on the season Saturday with a dominant 81-52 victory over SUNY Potsdam
Oneonta broke open what was just a six-point game at halftime with a 42-19 outburst in the second half.
Daniel Derice and Joseph Bull each had a double-double in the win, with Derice posting 17 points and 12 rebounds and Bull finishing with 10 points and 11 boards. Michael Ortale Jr. nearly had a double-double of his own, scoring a team-high 18 points to go along with nine rebounds. Graham Wooden added 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Red Dragons (6-1 overall, 2-1 SUNYAC) will host Williams, the number five team in the country, on Tuesday.
Utica 94, Hartwick 60 (Saturday)
The Hartwick men fell behind early and never recovered in Saturday’s 94-60 loss to Utica. The Hawks were outscored 54-26 in the first half.
Anthony Girard led Hartwick with 15 points while Nick Eiler finished with 12 points and Cooper Francis had a team-best 11 rebounds.
Hartwick (2-4 overall, 1-1 Empire 8) is off until Monday, Dec. 12 when it visits SUNY Morrisville.
SUNY Oneonta 63, SUNY Potsdam 53 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women defeated SUNY Potsdam 63-53 at home on Saturday.
Olivia Dobrovsky led the way for the Red Dragons, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Jenna Harclerode had a strong all-around game with 11 points, nine rebounds, and four assists while Meg Nardelli also had 11 points.
Oneonta (5-3 overall, 2-1 SUNYAC) will visit Buffalo State on Friday.
Utica 53, Hartwick 37 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women’s offense was held in check during Saturday’s 53-37 home loss to Utica.
Morgan Perry was the team’s leading scorer with 14 points while Isabella Astorino pitched in nine points, four rebounds, and four assists.
As a team Hartwick shot just 32% from the field, 31% from the free throw line, and was 0-for-11 from beyond the arc.
The Hawks (1-5 overall, 1-1 Empire 8) will be at SUNY Morrisville on Monday, Dec. 12.
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team competed in the RIT Invitational over the weekend.
Jacob Pine and Aydin DeForest headlined the action for the Red Dragons as Pine placed second in the 285-pound weight class and DeForest finished fifth at 165 pounds. Kennith Jackson, meanwhile, recorded four victories at 285 pounds as Oneonta finished 11th overall as a team.
The Red Dragons will be at Ursinus College on Jan. 7 for the Manganaro Duals.
