The SUNY Oneonta women's basketball team ended its regular season on Saturday with a 50-29 home victory over Plattsburgh.
The Red Dragons led 14-2 after the first quarter and never looked back from there.
Meg Nardelli led Oneonta with 15 points while Amanda Zuntag added 10 of her own. Olivia Dobrovosky, meanwhile, finished with eight points, nine rebounds, and four assists.
On defense, SUCO held Plattsburgh to just 19 percent (10-of-52) shooting from the field.
The win for the Red Dragons puts their final regular season record at 13-12 overall while completing a 10-8 season in the SUNYAC.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The SUNY Oneonta men's basketball teams cruised past Plattsburgh on Saturday 81-68 in its regular season finale.
Michael Ortale had a dominant performance in the victory, registering a double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds as well as four assists. Dylan Trombley nearly had a double-double of his own with 16 points and nine rebounds. Frankie Williams and Kameron Hickey added 11 points each.
The win for the Red Dragons completes a 17-8 overall regular season record while earning second place in the SUNYAC with its 13-5 record. Its second-place finish earned them the number two seed and a first-round bye for the upcoming conference tournament that begins this Tuesday with first-round games.
TRACK & FIELD
The SUNY Oneonta track and field teams were both in action over the weekend at the Marc Deneault Invitational hosted by Cornell University.
Luke Jarski and Isabella Fabrizio had the best finishes of the day for the Red Dragons. Jarski placed second in the 500 meter run while Fabrizio was the runner-up in the shot put.
Also placing well in various events were Aidan Kelly (fourth in the high jump), Taylor Johnson (fifth in the 500 meter), and Michael Prata (sixth in the triple jump).
Next up for both teams is the SUNYAC Championship Meet in Brockport on Friday and Saturday.
SWIMMING
The SUNY Oneonta swim teams competed in the four-day SUNYAC Championship Meet over the weekend, with the men placing fifth overall and the women finishing sixth.
Highlighting the event for the Red Dragons was Erin Clune, who received the Grace Mowatt Award as selected by the conference coaches. The award is given annually to a senior female swimmer/diver based on various athletic and academic achievements throughout their career.
Clune also added a pair of top-five finishes, placing third in the 200 backstroke and fourth in the 400 backstroke.
The SUCO women finished third in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 400 medley relay.
On the men’s side, Kyle Copper finished fourth in the 200 butterfly, while James Llewellyn earned a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 100 and 200 backstroke swims. Mason DeLisio added a sixth-place finish in the 50 freestyle.
Oneonta finished third in the 800 free relay and fourth in the 400 free relay.
MEN’S TENNIS
The SUNY Oneonta men's tennis team played its first dual match in over nine months and only their sixth team competition in almost two-years on Saturday as the Red Dragons fell to St. Lawrence 8-1.
August Lepique notched Oneonta’s lone victory on the day in number one singles, winning by a score of 6-1, 5-7, 10-6.
SUCO will visit Yeshiva University in the Bronx on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.