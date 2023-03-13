The SUNY Oneonta men’s lacrosse team outgunned Greensboro on the road Sunday by a score of 16-15.
The Red Dragons led 9-6 at the half and were up 11-6 at one point in the third quarter before Greensboro rallied to tie things up with seven minutes to play. But Oneonta was able to secure the win as Sam Haita and Stephen Sommo scored 30 seconds apart with just over four minutes left.
Jamie O’Neil led the Red Dragons’ offense with six goals and two assists in the win while Matthew Krieg tallied four goals of his own. Haita and Connor Gallagher each scored twice.
Harrison Boukas, meanwhile, made nine saves in net.
The Red Dragons (3-2) will be in Fayetteville, NC, on Tuesday when they face Methodist at 5 p.m.
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 21, SUNY Oneonta 13 (Sunday)
SUNY Oneonta women’s lacrosse team opened its west coast trip on Sunday with a 21-13 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps outside Los Angeles.
The score was tied 3-3 in the first quarter, but the Red Dragons were unable to come up with enough stops on defense.
Megan Foiles led Oneonta with three goals and two assists. Cassidy Moore and Lauren Mancini each scored twice, while Jaclyn Jackowski, Nicolette Lospitalier, Ellie Downey, Miranda Murray, Mason Benvenuto, and Margaret Byrne scored one goal apiece. Courtney Gallagher finished with 17 saves in the loss.
Oneonta (1-2) will stay in California when it faces Ponoma-Pitzer on Tuesday.
St. John Fisher 5, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday) St. John Fisher 9, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta softball team opened its season on Saturday in Marshall, Tx., with a doubleheader against St. John Fisher. The Red Dragons dropped both contests, falling 5-1 in the opener and 9-0 in the second game.
Victoria Hussey drove in the lone run for Oneonta with an RBI single in the fourth inning of game one, scoring Gianna Cancelleri on the play.
Marissa Dionisio was the starter in game one, working four innings and striking out three while allowing seven walks. Cadence Brennan pitched three scoreless innings of relief.
In game two, Anna Torgersen and Angelina Scalere combined for six strikeouts in four innings of work.
