The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team capped off its final home weekend of the season on Saturday with a 61-51 victory over SUNY Geneseo on Senior Night.
Caleb Brown recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Dragons while Frankie Williams also scored 12 points to go with four assists. Elsewhere, Daniel Derice had 11 points and seven rebounds and Michael Ortale Jr. finished with eight points, nine rebounds, and five assists.
SUNY Oneonta (15-8 overall, 11-5 SUNYAC) will visit Potsdam on Friday.
Hartwick 74, Houghton 69 (Saturday)
The Hartwick men remained in the Empire 8 playoff picture with a 74-69 victory over Houghton on Saturday.
Cooper Francis and Bobby Connors each had a double-double performance in the victory: Francis finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Connors registered 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals.
Kevin Felasco, meanwhile, netted 14 points and Tarrell Cumberbatch pulled down 10 rebounds.
Hartwick (8-14 overall, 7-9 Empire 8) will host Nazareth on Friday.
SUNY Geneseo 46, SUNY Oneonta 37 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women fell to SUNY Geneseo 46-37 on Saturday in the team’s Senior Night contest.
Olivia Dobrovosky was the leading scorer for the Red Dragons with 11 points while Amanda Zuntag finished with 10. Oneonta was held to under 26% shooting from the field in the loss.
SUNY Oneonta (16-7 overall, 11-5 SUNYAC) will be at Potsdam on Friday. The Red Dragons have already secured a home game in the SUNYAC Tournament.
Houghton 73, Hartwick 39 (Saturday)
The Lady Hawks fell to Houghton 73-39 in their regular season road finale on Saturday.
Alexis Mark led Hartwick with 12 points and eight rebounds in the losing effort while Caitie Unger finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Hartwick (7-15 overall, 5-11 Empire 8) will conclude its regular season slate at home on Friday against Nazareth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.