The 16th-ranked SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team was held scoreless in a 2-0 loss to Brockport on Saturday.
Brockport scored its first goal in the 54th minute when Max Voyer converted on a corner kick opportunity. The Golden Eagles’ second goal courtesy of Giovanni Cardona in the 71st minute.
Nate Hanna finished with four saves in the loss for Oneonta.
The Red Dragons (7-2-2 overall, 2-2-1 SUNYAC) will visit Plattsburgh State on Wednesday.
Medaille 3, Hartwick 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick men dropped an Empire 8 contest at home on Saturday, falling 3-1 against the Medaille College Mavericks.
Jim Mahony got the Hawks on the board first with a penalty kick goal in the 22nd minute. But a trio of second-half goals from Joseph Avallone, Sean Burke, and Joshua Bailey allowed Medaille to pull away for the win.
Hartwick will travel to face Utica on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hartwick 1, Houghton 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women picked up a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon in a key Empire 8 matchup at Houghton.
Madison Luxmore opened the scoring for Houghton in the ninth minute. Madi McGuire scored the equalizer for the Hawks in the 65th minute off an assist by Arianna Alvarez.
Sara Staup recorded five saves in the draw for Hartwick.
The Hawks will host Elmira on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Alfred 21, Hartwick 6 (Saturday)
The Hartwick football team couldn’t get anything going offensively in a 21-6 loss to Alfred on Saturday.
A pair of field goals from Nick Andrade from 38 and 25 yards were all the points the Hawks were able to muster as they were held to just 124 total yards in the loss.
Kyle Szokoli went 15-of-23 for 136 yards and an interception while Nate Rath caught seven passes for 95 yards.
Alfred running back Max Freeman IV had a big game, tallying 119 yards on 33 carries including a touchdown. Jacob Kelsey, meanwhile, caught seven passes for 68 yards.
Hartwick will visit nationally-ranked SUNY Cortland on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
SUNY Oneonta 4, Nazareth 2 (Sunday)
Four different SUNY Oneonta players scored a goal in Sunday’s 4-2 victory over Nazareth.
Michaela Maniscalco scored in the first quarter, and Morgan Fleming and Sophia Little both scored in the second to give the Red Dragons a 3-1 halftime advantage.
After a scoreless third quarter, Claire Mahoney added some insurance in the 50th minute.
Jennifer Tumino finished with four saves in the win.
Oneonta will host rival SUNY Cortland on Wednesday.
Hartwick 6, Elmira 0 (Saturday)
The Hartwick field hockey team won its fourth match in a row on Saturday by blanking Elmira 6-0.
After a scoreless first quarter, Jessica Betts scored twice and Julie Ruzzi added another goal to give the Hawks a 3-0 halftime advantage.
In the third quarter, Sydney Gagnon and Holly Calore increased the lead and Porter Russ added an insurance tally in the fourth quarter.
Hartwick’s defense allowed just one shot the entire game as Madison Maddocks and Ashley Luppens combined for the shutout.
Hartwick will visit Utica on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hartwick 8, Utica 1 (Sunday)
Hartwick 6, Alfred 3 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women’s tennis team completed a perfect 11-0 regular season over the weekend with wins against Utica and Alfred.
Winning in singles for Hartwick against Utica were Ryann Ashby, Lily Vanuga, Jade Killikelly, and Colleen Marsh. The teams of Maggie VanValkenburgh and Maddi Morrison, and Phoebe Olson and Vanuga each won in doubles play.
Against Alfred, Killikelly, Olson, and Vanuga each won in singles action while the doubles duos of VanValkenburgh and Morrison, Damita Bollers and Killikelly, and Olson and Vanuga all won as well.
Next up for Hartwick will be the Empire 8 Championships on Friday and Saturday.
SUNY Oneonta 6, Geneseo 3 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis team wrapped up its stay at the Binghamton Tennis Center with a 6-3 victory over Geneseo on Saturday. The win improves the Red Dragons’ record to 8-2 overall and secures them the number two seed in April’s SUNYAC tournament.
Winning in singles play for Oneonta were Brianna Shaw (6-2, 6-3), Maxie Karen (6-1, 6-1), Madelyn Brophy (6-4, 1-6, 10-5), and Danielle Copp (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, the pairings of Karen and Copp, and Brophy and Jessica Harris each claimed victories.
The Red Dragons will travel to Pratt University on Thursday.
