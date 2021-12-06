A jump shot by Olivia Dobrovosky with eight seconds remaining lifted the SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team to a 63-62 win at Potsdam on Saturday.
Dobrovosky finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the victory. Leading the Red Dragons in scoring was Molly Stephens with 14 points, while Margaret Nardelli (11) and Amanda Zuntag (10) also finished in double figures.
The win for the Red Dragons completed a weekend sweep and improved their record to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in the SUNYAC. Oneonta will be off until Friday, Dec. 17 when it visits Sage College.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta 85, Potsdam 81
SUNY Oneonta 88, Plattsburgh 82
The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team recorded a pair of come-from-behind victories over the weekend, defeating Potsdam 85-81 in overtime on Saturday and topping Plattsburgh 88-82 on Friday.
Frankie Williams was brilliant in the win against Potsdam, scoring a team-high 31 points while adding six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Daniel Derice scored 19 points and Michael Ortale added 14 in the win.
Leading the way against Plattsburgh were Dylan Trombley, who had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Derice, who had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Oneonta’s other double-digit scorers were Williams (16 points), Ortale (13), and Taylor Mason (13).
Oneonta (6-2) will visit Division I Binghamton on Saturday at 2 p.m.
SWIMMING
The SUNY Oneonta swim teams each earned second-place finishes at the Snow Flurries Invitational in Cortland on Saturday.
Erin Clune earned two individual firsts for the Red Dragon women with wins in the 100 and 200 backstroke swims. Clune also swam in Oneonta’s winning 200 medley relay team with Emma Stephenson, Callie Stinson, and Kim Colella.
On the men’s side, Kyle Copper took first in the 200 butterfly.
The Hartwick swim teams, meanwhile, competed in the Ithaca Invitational over the weekend. The men finished seventh out of 11 teams while the women placed 10th overall.
WRESTLING
In an early-season wrestling tournament that included a mixture of nationally-ranked squads, the SUNY Oneonta wrestlers finished seventh overall in a field of 16 teams at the RIT Invitational.
Jhordyn Innocent was the runner-up at 197 pounds, going 4-1 in his matches.
Oneonta had three other wrestlers place well in their respective weight classes. Tyler Brazinski was third at 165 pounds, Anthony Romero was fifth at 133 pounds, and Michael Blando was fifth at 141 pounds.
The Red Dragons will be off until Thursday, Jan. 6 when they visit Gettysburg.
