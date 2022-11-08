The SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick basketball teams kicked off the 2022-23 season by renewing their cross-street rivalry on Tuesday, with the Red Dragons winning both games of a doubleheader at Lambros Arena.
The Oneonta women earned a close 51-47 victory while the men rolled to an 88-52 win.
Olivia Dobrovosky led the way for the Red Dragons with a double-double performance of 15 points and 12 rebounds as well as three assists and three steals. Nadia Brown, Meg Nardelli, and Sophia Wakin each scored eight points, with Wakin adding eight rebounds.
For Hartwick, Sareena DiCerbo had a double-double of her own, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Angelina Maselli, Isabella Astorino, Catie Unger, and Meghan Perry each finished with eight points.
In the men’s game, Oneonta used a terrific offensive performance to down the Hawks, shooting a blistering 56% (18-for-30) from the field.
Graham Wooden and Daniel Derice each scored 17 points to lead the Red Dragons’ attack, while Joseph Bull came just shy of recording a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.
Kevin Felasco and Jeremiah Boateng each scored 11 points to lead Hartwick.
The SUNY Oneonta women will be at Skidmore College on Thursday while the men will host the Michael A. Freilich Tournament beginning on Friday.
Both Hartwick teams will be in action on Friday: the men will be in Maryland for the Stevenson Tournament, while the women will visit New Paltz.
