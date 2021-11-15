MEN’S SOCCER
Middlebury 1, SUNY Oneonta 0
A late goal by Middlebury ended the season for the SUNY Oneonta men's soccer team on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Franklin and Marshall.
The Panthers’ Shane Farrell scored the game’s goal in the 87th minute thanks to an assist by Jordan Saint-Louis.
Oneonta outshot Middlebury 20-12. Goalie Nate Hanna made six saves for the Red Dragons.
The loss for the Red Dragons caps their season at 10-4-3 overall.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta 101, Sage College 68
For the second time in its first three games, the SUNY Oneonta men's basketball team hit the century mark en route to a lopsided 101-68 victory against Sage College on Saturday at the Quality Inn Tipoff Tournament.
Dylan Trombley and Frankie Williams led the Red Dragons offense with 23 and 20 points, respectively. Daniel Deric (14) and Caleb Brown (10) also finished in double figures for scoring. Sean Nolan, meanwhile, had a terrific all-around game with nine points, seven assists, five steals, and four rebounds.
Oneonta shot 40-of-66 (61 percent) from the field, including 10-of-19 (53 percent) from 3-point range.
SUCO will visit Williams College on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
SUNY Delhi 78, Hartwick 74
Hartwick remains in search of its first win of the season after Saturday, as the Hawks (0-3) dropped a close decision to local rival SUNY Delhi, 78-74.
Anthony Girard led Hartwick with a game-high 22 points while also grabbing five rebounds. Also finishing in double figures for scoring were Kevin Felasco (15), Cooper Francis (15), and Steven White (12). Francis also finished with nine rebounds and six assists.
Hartwick will host Vassar on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ithaca 50, Hartwick 48
A last-second three-point gave visiting Ithaca a 50-48 victory over the Hawks in Lambros Arena on Saturday.
Megan Yawman (nine points) won the game for the Bombers with seven seconds left on the clock.
For Hartwick, Maggie Kirby led the way with 14 points and five rebounds, while Giuliana Pritchard and Molly Kirby both scored 12 points.
Both teams struggled from the field, with Hartwick shooting 35 percent and Ithaca making just 29 percent of its shots.
Hartwick (2-1) will host Cortland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Hartwick 14, Morrisville 7
A big performance from Davien Kuinlan and a late touchdown by Devon Brown gave the Hartwick football team a well-earned victory in Saturday’s Senior Day matchup, as the Hawks downed visiting Morrisville 14-7.
After Morrisville opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 15-yard run by Steven Frerichs, Hartwick tied things up in the second when Justice Mansfield-Beaulieu caught an eight-yard pass from Kuinlan.
Brown scored the game-winning TD with 6:55 left in regulation on a 36-yard scamper.
Kuinlan earned Empire 8 Offensive Player of the Week honors after racking up 208 yards rushing on a whopping 43 carries. He also went 6-of-11 through the air for 60 yards and a score.
Brown finished with 15 carries for 96 yards.
With the win, Hartwick finishes its season at 2-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play.
MEN’S SWIMMING
Hartwick 178, SUNY Oneonta 109
Hartwick 178.5, SUNY New Paltz 83.5
SUNY Oneonta 155, SUNY New Paltz 132
The Hartwick men earned a pair of victories in Saturday’s tri-meet against SUNY Oneonta and SUNY New Paltz.
Michael Schultz was a triple winner for the Hawks, taking first in the 100 and 200 butterfly and the 200 individual medley.
Winning twice for Hartwick were Colin Leonard (100 and 200 breaststroke), Diallo Marshall (50 and 100 freestyle), and James Llewellyn (100 and 200 backstroke). Brady Haraden (100 free) and Dawson Tupponce (200 free) also added wins.
Mason DeLisio won the 500 free for the Red Dragons.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
Hartwick 145, SUNY Oneonta 137
SUNY New Paltz 157, Hartwick 104
SUNY New Paltz 164, SUNY Oneonta, 123
Hartwick earned a split while SUNY Oneonta dropped both matchups in Saturday’s tri-meet.
Joelle Ocheltree won twice for the Hawks, taking first in the 500 and 1000 freestyle wims. Erin Clun of Oneonta was also a double winner in the 100 and 200 backstrokes.
Hartwick’s Avyanna Chavez-Rodriguez won the 100 freestyle.
CROSS COUNTRY
The SUNY Oneonta cross country teams competed Saturday at the NCAA Division III Niagara Regional Championship hosted by SUNY Geneseo.
Both teams finished 11th overall in their respective team meets.
Megan Francoeur and Ella DePhillips both earned All-Region honors for the SUCO women. Francoeur placed 14th with a time of 23:48 while DePhillips was 22nd with a time of 24:08.
John Balk Jr. led the Red Dragon men with a 30th place finish (26:46) that earned him All-Region honors. Eion McClain was the next best Oneonta men’s runner with a time of 26:46 (47th).
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team competed in the Electric City Duals on Saturday hosted by Scranton. The Red Dragons posted a pair of shutouts and came home with a second place finish overall going 4-1 as a team.
Tyler Brazinski, Jhordyn Innocent, and Nino Prisco all went undefeated in non-exhibition action for the Red Dragons.
Oneonta will travel to Cortland this Saturday to compete in the 2021 NYS Collegiate championships.
