The SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end on Saturday with a 3-1 loss to Bowdoin in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Division III Tournament in Amherst, Ma.
“The last loss is always the toughest when it ends your season,” head coach Iain Byrne said in a media release. “We fought hard, but defensively we just weren’t sharp enough.”
The Red Dragons opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Lucas Fecci converted a header off a free kick by Owen Siegel.
But Bowdoin responded quickly, as Rueda Duran tied things up in the 15th minute on a breakaway goal. The Polar Bears would take the lead in the 24th minute on a goal by Tyler Huck off a feed by Duran. Charlie Ward gave Bowdoin an insurance goal in the 62nd minute to make it 3-1.
Oneonta keeper Nate Hanna finished with two saves in the loss.
The Red Dragons finish the season with an overall record of 15-3-3, a number one ranking in Region III, and the 2022 SUNYAC championship.
WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta’s wrestling team competed in the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference (ECWC) Championships on Saturday in Oswego.
The Red Dragons finished sixth overall, with Jacob Pine and Anthony Romero leading a group of six wrestlers that earned All-Conference honors. Pine finished first in the 285-pound weight class while Romero was second at 133.
Joining Pine and Romero in receiving All-Conference honors were Michael Blando (149 pounds), Kennith Jackson (heavyweight), Adonis Morano (174), and Danny Poggi (125).
