MEN’S BASKETBALL
The SUNY Oneonta men went two-for-two on the road over the weekend, defeating Fredonia 75-58 on Sunday and edging Buffalo State 65-63 in overtime on Saturday.
Dylan Trombley led the Red Dragons against Fredonia with a game-high 20 points plus five rebounds. Michael Ortale, meanwhile, registered a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds.
In the win over Buffalo State, Trombley and Daniel Derice each scored 13 points with Derice’s 10 rebounds giving him a double-double in the victory. Sean Nolan (eight points) hit a pair of free throws in the final minute of OT to give Oneonta the win.
The Red Dragons (14-7 overall, 10-4 SUNYAC) will host Cortland on Friday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The SUNY Oneonta women split back-to-back games over the weekend, defeating Fredonia 70-43 on Sunday and losing to Buffalo State 79-71 on Saturday.
Against Fredonia, Molly Stephens led the Red Dragons with 15 points. Jenna Harclerode and Nadia Brown also finished in double figures, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Stephens also led Oneonta in the loss to Buffalo State with 21 points while Brown had 12 points and seven assists and Harclerode finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Oneonta (11-10 overall, 8-6 SUNYAC) will host Cortland on Friday.
SWIMMING
The SUNY Oneonta swim teams each fell to New Paltz on Saturday as the men lost 149-113 while the women were defeated 158-104.
Mason DeLisio scored a pair of victories for Oneonta in the 50 and 100 freestyle swims. Other wins for the SUCO men came from Derek Luhrs in the 50 backstroke, Jonathan Stanzione in the 50 breaststroke, and Kyle Copper in the 100 butterfly.
Winning for the Oneonta women were Erin Clune in the 100 backstroke, Kayla Keddy in the 50 free, and Emma Stephenson in the 50 breaststroke.
Both teams will be at Erie County Community College in Buffalo on Wednesday, Feb. 16 for the season-ending league championship meet.
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team hosted Wesleyan, Williams, and Ithaca College in Saturday’s Quad Meet. The Red Dragons did not record a team victory and moved to 7-6 overall.
Anthony Romero (133 pounds), Tyler Brazinski (165), Michael Blando (141), and Steven Bilali (184) ended the day with two wins apiece. Romero had a technical fall for one of his victories, while Blando secured one via pin. Diego Orellana (285) recorded one pin on the day.
The Red Dragons are back in action on Wednesday as they travel to face Oswego State.
TRACK & FIELD
The SUNY Oneonta track and field teams competed in the Pioneer Invitational in Utica on Saturday, with the men finishing fourth and the women placing sixth.
Richard Mangogna and Aidan Kelly finished first and second, respectively, for Oneonta in the heptathlon. Elsewhere for the men, Eion McClain was third in the 3K run, Alex Mavros was third in the 60 hurdles, and Vincent Zheng finished third in the shot put.
For the women, Ejim Nnate won the 60 meter hurdles while Isabella Fabrizio placed second in the shot put.
