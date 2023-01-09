The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team opened the new year with a dominant 84-59 win over SUNY New Paltz on Saturday.
Joseph Bull had a double-double in the victory to lead the Red Dragons, finishing with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Elsewhere, Graham Wooden had 19 points and four rebounds, Daniel Derice had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Michael Ortale Jr. registered eight points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.
Oneonta (9-4 overall, 5-1 SUNYAC) will visit Geneseo on Friday.
Hartwick 76, Elmira 70 (Saturday)
Five different Hartwick players scored in double-figures as the Hawks held off Elmira 76-70 on Saturday.
Kevin Felasco led Hartwick with 21 points to go along with five rebounds while Cooper Francis finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and four steals. Sammuel Prosper, Bobby Connors, and Jeremiah Boateng each netted 12 points.
Hartwick (3-6 overall, 2-2 Empire 8) visits Russell Sage on Tuesday.
SUNY New Paltz 48, SUNY Oneonta 35 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women saw their six-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday with a 48-35 loss to SUNY New Paltz.
Jenna Harclerode and Olivia Dobrovosky each scored six points while Meg Nardelli, Molly Stephens, and Clara Culeton scored five points apiece. The Red Dragons were held to just 26% shooting from the field.
SUNY Oneonta (9-4 overall, 4-2 SUNYAC) will be at Geneseo on Friday.
Elmira 44, Hartwick 31 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women’s offense went cold in Saturday’s 44-31 loss to Elmira. The Hawks shot just 25% from the field including 15% (3-for-20) from beyond the arc.
Bree Fargnoli finished with 13 points, six steals, and three rebounds in the loss. Isabella Astorino added eight points.
Hartwick (3-7 overall, 1-3 Empire 8) will be at Russell Sage on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team opened its 2023 slate by competing at the Manganaro Duals at Ursinus College on Saturday.
Earning two wins apiece for the Red Dragons were Jacob Pine (285 pounds), Anthony Romero (133), Max Yahre (157), Adonis Morano (174), Danny Poggi (125), and Jack Ryan (184).
Oneonta will be back in action on Saturday when they head back to Ursinus College for the Will Abele Invitational.
