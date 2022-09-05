SUNY Oneonta’s men’s soccer team opened its 2022 season on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Alfred University.
Jeremy Pantoni scored a pair of goals for SUCO while Ethan Brunell also found the back of the net. Brunell opened the scoring in the 16th minute off a feed by Ian Zingaro.
Pantoni then began the second half with his first tally in the 49th minute thanks to an assist by Dillon Kelly. Alfred closed the gap in the 61st minute on a goal by Justin Eaton.
But Pantoni would put the game away in the 70th minute on a penalty kick for his second goal of the game.
In goal, Nate Hanna played the majority of the game after replacing Jax Flugel, finishing with two saves.
Hartwick 0, Susquehanna 0 (Sunday)
The Hawks ended their home opener on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Susquehanna University.
Hartwick outshot the River Hawks 11-9 in the contest. The goalkeeping duo Jackson Gilstrap and Aden Razukiewicz combined to make two saves in the shutout.
Hartwick will face SUNY Morrisville on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Hartwick 31, Maritime 10
The Hartwick football team opened its season on Saturday with a convincing 31-10 victory over Maritime thanks to a dominant performance on the ground by Carlvin McDonald.
The sophomore tailback finished with 173 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns to lead the Hawks to the win. Quarterback Kyle Szokoli threw for 96 yards and a touchdown, while Jeremy Gerdvil had a big day on defense, finishing with 11 tackles and two sacks.
The Hawks opened the scoring on a 38-yard field goal by Nick Andrade and a 10-yard run by McDonald. Maritime answered right back with a touchdown and field goal of its own to leave the score tied 10-10 at the half.
The Hawks were the better team in the second half, scoring 21 unanswered points to pull away for the win.
Szokoli hit Justin LoBasso for a 10-yard score to give Hartwick the lead for good, and McDonald scored on runs of 10 and 2 yards to put the exclamation point on the victory.
Hartwick will host King’s College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Lawrence 1,
SUNY Oneonta 0 (Sunday)
SUNY Oneonta 1, Utica 0
(Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta field hockey team split its first two games of the season over the weekend, defeating Utica 1-0 on Saturday and falling to St. Lawrence 1-0 on Sunday.
Carly Waszczak scored the Red Dragons’ lone goal in the win over Utica on an assist from Claire Mahoney. Goalie Jennifer Tumino made two saves in the shutout.
In Sunday’s game, Jenny L’Hommedi scored an unassisted goal to give St. Lawrence the win. Tumino made 12 saves in the losing effort for the Red Dragons.
Rochester 5,
Hartwick 2 (Saturday)
After scoring the first goal of the game, Hartwick surrendered five unanswered goals in a 5-2 loss to Rochester on Saturday.
Hartwick’s Sydney Gagnon scored the first goal of the game in the first quarter on an assist by Julie Ruzzi. Rochester would score two goals in both the second and third quarters and add another tally in the fourth.
Gagnon scored again in the fourth on another assist by Ruzzi, but the Hawks were unable to pull any closer.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hartwick 9, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Friday)
Hartwick’s women’s tennis team blanked SUNY Oneonta 9-0 in Friday’s season-opening match.
Winning in singles action for the Hawks were Damita Bollers, Phoebe Olson, Jade Killikelly, Ryann Ashby, Colleen Marsh, and Lily Vanuga.
Coming back to win in doubles play for Hartwick were the duos of Bollers and Killikelly, Olson and Ashby, and Maddi Morrison and Maggie Van Valkenburgh.
