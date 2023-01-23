The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team defeated SUNY Cortland 72-64 at home on Saturday.
Joseph Bull led Oneonta with a double-double performance of 16 points and 15 rebounds while also adding six assists. Tyler Harts also scored 16 points while Frankie Williams finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
The Red Dragons (11-6 overall, 7-3 SUNYAC) will host Fredonia on Friday.
Nazareth 89, Hartwick 56 (Saturday)
The Hawks fell behind early against Nazareth on Saturday and were unable to recover, losing 89-56. Nazareth scored the first 10 points of the game and led 40-19 at the half.
Cooper Francis had 10 points and nine rebounds to lead Hartwick while Anthony Girard netted nine points.
Hartwick (4-11 overall, 3-6 Empire 8) will visit Utica on Friday.
SUNY Cortland 52, SUNY Oneonta 45 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team was unable to prevent a late run by SUNY Cortland in Saturday’s 52-45 loss.
Olivia Dobrovosky led the Red Dragons with 13 points while Jenna Harclerode and Clara Culeton each pulled down 10 rebounds. Harclerode added eight points.
Oneonta (12-5 overall, 7-3 SUNYAC) will host Fredonia on Friday.
Nazareth 57, Hartwick 46 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women fell to Nazareth 57-46 on the road Saturday.
Morgan Perry finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists to lead the Hawks. Elsewhere, Angelina Maselli scored 11 points while Meghan Perry scored nine.
Hartwick (4-11 overall, 2-7 Empire 8) travels to face Utica on Friday.
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team competed in the New York State Intercollegiate Open at RIT on Saturday where 10 wrestlers earned All-State honors.
Max Yahre led the way by winning the 157 pound White division. Others earning All-State honors were Noah Kennedy (197), Adonis Morano (174), Peter Sacco (133), Kenneth Sauer (174), Tyler Farley (125), Jacob Pine (285), Anthony Romero (133), Danny Poggi (125), and Nicholas Aliani (184).
The Red Dragons will be at the John Reese Duals in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Sunday, Jan. 29.
