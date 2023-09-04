The SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team was victorious in Monday’s Battle of the Hills as the Red Dragons took down cross-street rival Hartwick 2-0.
The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half. Oneonta broke through in the 64th minute when Sam Rogers found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.
Milton Mancias Magana added insurance in the 89th minute as he converted off an assist by Joe Holder.
The Red Dragons outshot the Hawks 17-1 in the contest. Oneonta goalie Nate Hanna made one save in the shutout while Dante Gesamondo stopped six shots for Hartwick.
Both teams will be participating in the Mayor’s Cup beginning this Saturday.
Hartwick 6, SUNY Cortland 3 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women’s tennis team took down SUNY Cortland 6-3 Saturday thanks to a sweep of all three doubles matches.
Winning in doubles play for the Hawks were the duos of Phoebe Olson and Jade Killikelly (8-3), Lily Vanuga and Gianna Leggieri (8-7) and Colleen Marsh and Maddi Morrison (8-5).
Adding victories in their singles matches were Killikelly (6-2, 6-2), Marsh (7-6, 6-1) and Maggie VanValkenburgh (6-4, 6-4).
Hartwick will host RPI on Friday.
Maritime 34, Hartwick 11 (Saturday)
A big second quarter by Maritime doomed the Hartwick football team in a 34-11 season-opening loss Saturday.
After the Hawks took a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, Maritime answered with 28 points in the second quarter to run away with the win.
Ransome Turner-Rush opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter. Maritime would come back and scored 34 unanswered points before Hawks quarterback James Sobol hit Dahvion Wimberly for a 72-yard touchdown pass.
Sobol, Dennis Riordan and Nate Rath combined for 259 passing yards but were intercepted four times by the Maritime defense.
Carlvin McDonald led Hartwick with 60 rushing yards while Wimberly finished with two catches for 104 yards and Daniel Stein caught four passes for 60 yards.
Hartwick will be in action on Saturday in its home opener against Keystone College.
Hartwick 4, RPI 0 (Sunday)
The Hartwick field hockey team picked up its first win of the season Sunday with a 4-0 triumph over RPI.
Libby Fortin scored the first two goals of the game for the Hawks while Danielle Hand and Holly Calore added tallies of their own.
Ashley Luppens needed to make just two saves to pick up the shutout in net.
Hartwick will face cross-street rival SUNY Oneonta Thursday at 5 p.m.
St. Lawrence 3, SUNY Oneonta 2 (Sunday)
A strong performance in net by Maura Leib wasn’t enough Sunday as the SUNY Oneonta field hockey team fell to St. Lawrence 3-2.
Leib made 17 saves for the Red Dragons but three first-half goals by the Saints proved too much to overcome.
Carly O’Connor got Oneonta on the board in the first quarter while Morgan Fleming also found the back of the net in the late going.
Nazareth 3, SUNY Oneonta 2 (Saturday) Messiah 3, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s volleyball team dropped its final two matches in Saturday’s River Hawk Classic in Selinsgrove, Pa.
The Red Dragons fell in five sets to Nazareth (25-19, 11-25, 25-22, 19-25, 10-15) and lost in three sets to Messiah (25-13, 25-13, 25-13). Katie Spano was named to the all-tournament team.
Oneonta will be in action at the Skidmore Invitational this Friday.
Rochester 3, Hartwick 0 (Saturday) SUNY Cortland 3, Hartwick 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women also dropped a pair of tournament matches Saturday as the Hawks competed at the Red Dragon Classic in Cortland.
Hartwick fell to Rochester in straight sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-19) and took one of four from SUNY Cortland (25-19, 22-25, 25-16, 25-12).
Hartwick will be in Geneva on Friday for the William Smith Tournament.
