The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team wrapped up its regular season on Saturday with an 86-76 win over Plattsburgh State.
Frankie Williams poured in 28 points for the Red Dragons to go with nine rebounds. Elijah Castillo and Dylan Craft added 17 and 14 points, respectively.
Joseph Bull, meanwhile, pulled down 13 rebounds which allowed him to break the Oneonta career record with 709.
Oneonta (17-8 overall, 13-5 SUNYAC) will be the fourth seed in the SUNYAC Tournament, where it will host SUNY New Paltz on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
St. John Fisher 77, Hartwick 65 (Saturday)
Hartwick concluded its regular season on Saturday with a 77-65 loss to St. John Fisher as the Hawks honored their seniors prior to the game.
Jeremiah Boateng was Hartwick’s leading scorer with 15 points while Sammuel Prosper and Cooper Francis each scored 11. Bobby Connors registered a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
Hartwick (9-15 overall, 8-10 Empire 8) will visit Nazareth on Tuesday to open play in the Empire 8 Tournament.
SUNY Oneonta 61, Plattsburgh State 51 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women defeated Plattsburgh State 61-51 on Saturday to conclude their 2022-23 season.
Olivia Dobrovosky had a strong all-around game for the Red Dragons, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Elsewhere, Jenna Harclerode notched 13 points and seven rebounds, and Clara Culeton finished with seven points and 13 rebounds.
The Red Dragons (18-7 overall, 13-5 SUNYAC) will open play in the SUNYAC Tournament as the number three seed against SUNY Potsdam at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
St. John Fisher 64, Hartwick 36 (Saturday)
The Lady Hawks fell to St. John Fisher 64-36 in their regular season finale on Saturday.
Bree Fargnoli was Hartwick’s leading scorer with eight points while Alexis Mark finished with seven. The Hawks were held to just 30% shooting from the field in the loss.
Hartwick finishes the season with an overall record of 7-17 and a conference record of 5-13.
