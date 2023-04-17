The SUNY Oneonta men’s lacrosse team took down Plattsburgh State 17-9 at home on Saturday.
Jamie O’Neil netted five goals and finished with seven points in the win to lead the Red Dragons’ offense. Scoring two goals apiece were Jesse Alfano St. John, Sam Haita and Owen Vail. Matthew Krieg added a team-high three assists and Harrison Boukas made 16 saves in goal.
The Red Dragons (7-3 overall, 3-0 SUNYAC) will host Hamilton on Tuesday.
St. John Fisher 22, Hartwick 9 (Saturday)
Hartwick’s men’s lacrosse team was taken down by St. John Fisher by a score of 22-9 on Saturday.
Seth Bello and Shayne Kerrigan each scored twice for the Hawks while Colby Simonetti, Tyler Nocito, Garrett Frost, Colin August and Matthew Locasto all found the back of the net as well. Kyle McKee came up with 16 saves in the losing effort.
Hartwick (5-4 overall, 3-1 Empire 8) will visit Nazareth on Friday.
Hartwick 22, Alfred 6 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women’s lacrosse team rolled to a 22-6 victory over Alfred on Saturday.
Leading 10-5 early in the third quarter, the Lady Hawks scored 12 of the game’s next 13 goals to pull away for the win.
Kristen Vaccalleri and Katrina Marten each had 10-point games for Hartwick, as Vaccalleri scored seven goals while Marten had six. Claudia Pollaro also had a strong performance with five goals of her own. Goalie Maddi Morrison made three saves in the win.
Hartwick (10-2 overall, 4-1 Empire 8) will visit Nazareth on Saturday.
SUNY Brockport 15, SUNY Oneonta 11 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s lacrosse team fell behind early to SUNY Brockport on Saturday and was unable to recover in a 15-11 loss at home.
Brockport scored the first five goals of the game and was unable to hold off several Oneonta comeback attempts later on.
Marissa Evans and Lauren Mancini each had hat tricks for the Red Dragons while Megan Foiles added two goals of her own. Goalie Courtney Gallagher finished the game with 10 saves.
Oneonta (4-9 overall, 3-4 SUNYAC) will visit Plattsburgh State on Wednesday.
SUNY Cortland 13, SUNY Oneonta 2 (Saturday) SUNY Cortland 5, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team was swept by SUNY Cortland in a Saturday doubleheader, losing by scores of 13-2 and 5-0.
Oneonta took a 2-0 lead in the opener but surrendered four runs in the fifth inning and nine in the sixth. Matt Sandoval went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the loss.
In the second game, Oneonta recorded eight hits but was unable to cash in on any of them in a shutout defeat. Sandoval had two hits once again including a double. Michael Sadowski took the loss after allowing four runs in five and a third innings, striking out three in the process.
Oneonta (19-9 overall, 5-4 SUNYAC) will host Fredonia on Friday.
SUNY Cortland 16, SUNY Oneonta 9 (Saturday) SUNY Cortland 9, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday)
SUNY Oneonta’s softball team lost both games of a Saturday doubleheader against SUNY Cortland, falling 16-9 and 9-1.
Oneonta was unable to recover from a poor start in the first game in which Cortland jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first three innings. Megan Palmatier went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in the loss, while Delaney Haley had three hits and two runs and Sara Cartier went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Cartier drove in Oneonta’s only run in the second game on an RBI single in the fourth inning. She and Haley each had two hits in the loss.
Oneonta (11-14-1 overall, 5-3 SUNYAC) will host Union on Tuesday.
Hartwick 9, Pratt Institute 0 (Sunday)
Hartwick’s women’s tennis team picked up its first win of the spring season on Sunday, defeating the Pratt Institute on the road 9-0.
Winning in doubles action for the Lady Hawks were the pairings of Jade Killikelly and Damita Bollers (8-3), Colleen Marsh and Maggie VanValkenburgh (8-2) and Lily Vanuga and Phoebe Olson (8-6).
Hartwick continued its winning ways in singles play thanks to victories from Bollers, Vanuga, Olson, Killikelly, Marsh and VanValkenburgh.
Hartwick (13-2) will host SUNY Cortland on Wednesday.
SUNY Oneonta 9, Oswego State 0 (Sunday)
SUNY Oneonta’s men’s tennis team went on the road Sunday and swept Oswego State 9-0.
Winning in singles action for the Red Dragons were August LePique (6-2, 6-1), Mason Spottek (6-2, 6-1), Jacob Dornsife (6-2, 6-0), William Schmid (7-6, 7-5), Joshua Mann (6-7, 6-4, 10-6) and Braden Greenberg (6-2, 6-4).
Oneonta’s doubles victories came from the duos of Spottek and Dornsife (8-5), LePique and Schmid (8-2) and Mann and Nathaniel Inzerrilo (8-4).
The Red Dragons (6-10) will host Ramapo on Tuesday for their conference finale.
