The SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team used a pair of second-half goals to defeat Plattsburgh State 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the SUNYAC title game.
Joe Holder got the Red Dragons on the board in the 60th minute when he put home a rebound from a shot by Ian Zingaro. Lucas Fecci gave Oneonta a crucial insurance goal in the 88th minute as he fired a shot from inside the penalty box into the upper right corner of the net.
Oneonta keeper Nate Hanna made a season-high nine saves to earn the shutout.
The Red Dragons will host SUNY Brockport on Saturday in the conference championship at 1 p.m.
SUNY Cortland 2, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Wednesday)
The SUNY Oneonta field hockey team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday as it fell to SUNY Cortland 2-1 in the SUNYAC Semifinals.
Cortland opened the scoring 14 minutes into the game on a goal by Hanna Corrigan. Oneonta was able to tie things up four minutes later when Michaela Maniscalco converted on a pass from Claire Mahoney.
But Cortland answered back just minutes later when Elizabeth Pratt scored on a scramble after a rebound for what proved to be the game-winning goal.
Cortland kept possession for the majority of the second half as Oneonta was unable to get a shot attempt on goal for the equalizer.
Oneonta keeper Jennifer Tumino was excellent in the loss, finishing with 16 saves.
SUNY Oneonta finishes the season with a record of 7-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.