The 18th-ranked SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team opened SUNYAC play on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Buffalo State.
Lucas Fecci and Ethan Brunell were the goalscorers for the Red Dragons who improved to 6-0-1 overall. Fecci opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Brunell added the insurance tally in the 77th minute.
Nate Hanna finished the game with seven saves to earn the shutout.
Oneonta will travel to face New Paltz on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Hartwick 1, Keuka 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick men battled Keuka to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in Empire 8 action.
Jim Mahony opened the scoring in the 51st minute for Hartwick when he converted on a penalty kick opportunity. Keuka’s Griffin Herron would then tie the game in the 63rd minute.
Aden Razukiewicz finished with four saves for Hartwick in the tie.
The Hawks will be at SUNY Delhi on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
St. John Fisher 1, Hartwick 0 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women fell to St. John Fisher 1-0 on the road Saturday.
Kate Rachwal scored the game’s only goal in the 52nd minute off an assist by Emma Spelman. Sara Staup made two saves in the loss for Hartwick.
The Hawks will visit SUNY Cortland on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL
Hartwick 28, Nichols 20 (Saturday)
The Hawks overcame an early 10-0 deficit to defeat Nichols 28-20 at home on Saturday to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Carlvin McDonald ran for 128 yards and scored three touchdowns while also catching three passes for 62 yards to lead Hartwick’s offense. Kyle Szokoli, meanwhile, threw for 135 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions, and Nate Rath had four catches for 48 yards including a TD.
McDonald scored what proved to be the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, taking the ball in from five yards to give Hartwick a 21-17 lead.
After Nichols closed the gap to 21-20 entering the fourth, McDonald scored for the third time on a one-yard plunge early in the final period.
Hartwick will visit Utica on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Stockton 1, SUNY Oneonta 0 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta field hockey team came up short in double overtime against Stockton 1-0 on Saturday. The loss dropped the Red Dragons to 1-5 on the season.
Stockton scored the game-winning goal halfway through the second overtime period. Miana Alessandroni pushed out a penalty corner to Makenna LeHenaff who dribbled into the arc and scored on the right side of the goal.
Jennifer Tumino finished the game with seven saves for SUNY Oneonta.
The Red Dragons are back in action on Wednesday when they host Keuka at 5 p.m.
Hartwick 6, Nazareth 0 (Saturday)
The Hawks cruised to a 6-0 shutout victory over Nazareth on Saturday.
Lex Matarazzo and Ashley Tricario each scored twice for Hartwick while Sydney Gagnon and Holly Calore each found the back of the net as well.
The goaltending trio of Madison Maddocks, Ashley Luppens, and Amanda Klopper combined for three saves in the shutout.
Hartwick will visit Keuka College on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick 3, Houghton 1 (Saturday)
The Hawks capped a perfect week at home on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Houghton, winning by set scores of 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16.
Staecia Silofau notched 13 kills while Shaelyn Thornton and Kaileigh Brandow each added 12.
Brandow completed the double-double for the Hawks, adding 15 digs.
Also collecting double-digit digs were Braelyn Hornick with 15 and Colette Maloney with 13.
Hornick was named the Empire 8 Player of the Week after recording 130 assists over the team’s last three matches, 56 alone coming against Medaille on Friday. Hornick also had a season-best seven kills against Houghton plus seven aces across all three matches.
Hartwick will be at Nazareth on Friday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta 8, Farmingdale 1
(Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta women’s tennis team went on the road and defeated Farmingdale 8-1 on Saturday The Red Dragons improved to 3-2 overall
Winning in singles play for SUCO were Sophia Schutte, Maxie Karen, Brianna Shaw, Jessica Harris, and Danielle Copp. Oneonta swept all three doubles matches thanks to the play of of Julia Holtermann and Karen, Schutte and Shaw, and Harris and Copp.
The Red Dragons are back in action Wednesday for a SUNYAC match on the road against Cortland at 3 pm.
Hartwick 9, Houghton 0 (Saturday)
Hartwick blanked Houghton 9-0 on Saturday to improve to a perfect 7-0 overall on the season.
Winning in singles for the Hawks were Damita Bollers, Phoebe Olson, Jade Killikelly, Ryann Ashby, Colleen Marsh, and Lily Vanuga.
The doubles pairings of Boller and Killikelly, Ashby and Olson, and Maggie VanValkenburg and Maddi Morrison were all victorious as well.
Hartwick will host St. John Fisher on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.