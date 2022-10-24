Jake Westadt scored early before Milton Mancias Magana netted a pair of goals as the SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team defeated Fredonia 3-2 on Saturday.
The win helped the Red Dragons earn the two seed and a first-round bye in the SUNYAC playoffs.
Westadt opened the scoring for Oneonta in the third minute off an assist by Malcolm Swett. Mancias Magana doubled the lead in the 51st minute thanks to an assist by Derek Marques.
After Fredonia got on the board less than a minute later, Mancias Magana scored again in the 67th minute. The Red Dragons were able to hold on after Fredonia cut the lead back to one in the 83rd minute.
Nate Hanna finished with two saves in the win for Oneonta.
The Red Dragons (11-2-2 overall, 6-2-1 SUNYAC) will wrap up their regular season on Tuesday when they host Hamilton.
Hartwick 2, Alfred 2 (Saturday)
The Hawks were unable to hold on to an early two-goal lead as they played Alfred to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.
Jim Mahony opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Hartwick off an assist by Joey Bertone. Jake Zona would make it 2-0 early in the second half when he converted on a pass from Mahony.
But Joaquin Ghioldi-Acos got Alfred on the board in the 58th minute and Justin Eaton scored the tying goal in the 81st minute.
Jackson Gilstrap finished with five saves for Hartwick.
The Hawks (4-8-2 overall, 2-4-2 Empire 8) conclude their regular season on Saturday in Elmira.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hartwick 1, Nazareth 0 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women’s soccer team took down first-place Nazareth 1-0 on Saturday as the Hawks celebrated Senior Day.
Nicole Conway scored the game’s only goal, her first of the season, in the 37th minute off an assist by Jenna Mierek. It proved to be enough for the win as keeper Sara Staup made six saves to record the shutout.
Hartwick (4-6-4 overall, 3-3-2 Empire 8) will host SUNY Oneonta on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
SUNY Brockport 35, Hartwick 14
(Saturday)
The Hartwick football team dropped a 35-14 decision at home to SUNY Brockport on Saturday.
The Hawks were outgained 412-190 in the loss as Brockport dominated the run game on both sides, rushing for 353 yards while holding Hartwick to minus-13 yards.
Gino Fontanarosa finished with 246 yards and four scores for Brockport in the win.
Hartwick’s Kyle Szokoli threw for 203 yards and a touchdown, hitting Nate Rath for a four-yard score in the fourth quarter. Hartwick’s other points came in the second quarter when Nelon Priest returned an interception 62 yards for a touchdown.
Carlvin McDonald was the Hawks’ top receiver, finishing with 10 catches for 68 yards.
Hartwick (2-5 overall, 0-4 Empire 8) will visit Saint John Fisher on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick 5, Houghton 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick field hockey team secured the number one seed in the Empire 8 tournament with a 5-1 victory over Houghton on Saturday.
Sydney Gagnon scored four goals for the Hawks in the win, with Lex Matarazzo also finding the back of the net. Holly Calore added two assists while Madison Maddocks had five saves in net.
Gagnon was named Empire 8 Offensive Player of the Week for her performance.
Hartwick (9-5 overall, 8-0 Empire 8) will host SUNY Cortland on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup.
SUNY Oneonta 1, SUNY Brockport 0 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta field hockey team edged SUNY Brockport 1-0 on Saturday.
Carly O’Connor scored the game’s only goal in the third quarter off an assist by Michaela Maniscalco. In net, Jennifer Tumino made four saves for the shutout win.
SUNY Oneonta (6-8 overall, 3-2 SUNYAC) will host New Paltz on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Hartwick 3, Utica 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick volleyball team finished its conference slate with a four-set victory over Utica on Saturday by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19.
Colette Maloney earned Empire 8 Player of the Week honors after finishing with 15 kills, 14 digs, two aces, one block, and one assist in the win. She also registered 28 digs and 12 kills in a win against Keuka on Friday.
Hartwick’s other top performers in Saturday’s win were Staecia Silofau (13 digs, 10 kills, three assists), Shaelyn Thornton (17 digs, nine kills, six aces), and Braelyn Hornick (36 assists, 11 digs).
The Hawks (17-4 overall, 8-1 Empire 8) will wrap up its regular season with a tri-match at SUNY Oneonta on Saturday.
