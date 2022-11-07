The SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team won the SUNYAC Championship on Saturday against SUNY Brockport, earning the victory on penalty kicks after playing to a scoreless draw.
After a winner couldn’t be decided after 110 minutes of play, the Red Dragons won the penalty shootout 2-1. Tristan Battistoni and Ian Zingaro scored the penalty kicks for Oneonta while Nate Hanna stopped four of the five shots he faced. Hanna was named the tournament MVP after recording two shutouts and 13 saves.
The victory gives Oneonta its 12th conference title and its seventh under head coach Iain Byrne.
The Red Dragons earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament, where they will open play against New England College on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.
Hartwick 4, Houghton 0 (Sunday)
The Hartwick field hockey team captured the Empire 8 Championship on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Houghton.
Lex Matarazzo opened the scoring four minutes into play off a pass from Holly Calore. Sydney Gagnon then gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead at the half by converting another feed from Calore.
In the second half, Hartwick scored four minutes apart to increase the lead to 4-0. Leah Tolley, who was named Tournament MVP, ripped a shot from inside the circle past the goalie. Faith Weaver then put home a chance on an assist by Gagnon.
Madison Maddocks didn’t need to make any saves for Hartwick to record the shutout thanks to the play of defenders Emily Strutt, Libby Fortin, and Kiara Dolan.
Hartwick (12-6 overall) will wait to find out who it will face to open play in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Rochester 19, Hartwick 13 (Saturday)
Hartwick’s football team was unable to hold off a late rally by Rochester on Saturday, falling on the road by a score of 19-13.
Hartwick’s offense had a hard time staying on the field, finishing with just 166 yards due to a more than two-to-one time of possession advantage by Rochester (40:45 to 19:15).
Kyle Szokoli threw for 122 yards and ran for a score for Hartwick. Naquan Bradshaw was the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 44 yards.
Rochester’s Will Varney ran for 165 yards and a TD while Trey Johnson caught eight passes for 73 yards.
After Varney opened the scoring in the first quarter on a one-yard run, Hartwick tied things up in the second when Owen Lawler returned a blocked field goal 68 yards for a touchdown.
The Hawks took the lead when Szokoli scored on a one-yard run. But Rochester came up with a big special teams play of its own, returning the missed extra point all the way to the house to make it 13-9 Hartwick at the half.
Daniel Panatonis scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth on a five-yard run and Jordan Laudani added late insurance with a 30-yard field goal.
Hartwick (2-7 overall, 0-5 Empire 8) will finish the season at SUNY Morrisville on Saturday, Nov. 12.
St. John Fisher 3, Hartwick 1 (Saturday)
The Hartwick volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday as the Hawks fell to St. John Fisher in four sets 25-11, 25-18, 26-28, 25-18 in the Empire 8 Championship in Rochester.
Hartwick was led by Kaileigh Brandow, who had 12 kills and 14 digs, and Colette Maloney, who had 13 digs and 10 kills. Other top performers for the Hawks were Shaelyn Thornton (17 digs), Sarah Petz (13 digs), and Braelyn Hornick (11 digs).
Hartwick finishes the season with an overall record of 20-5 and an 8-1 mark in conference play. This was the first time Hartwick recorded 20 wins and reached the conference championship.
WRESTLING
The SUNY Oneonta wrestling team opened its season at the Lycoming Invitational on Sunday. The event was round robin, non-team scoring.
Anthony Romero (133 pounds), Noah Kennedy (197), and Jack Ryan (184) won all three of their matches for the Red Dragons.
Winning two matches each were Nicholas Aliani, Jacob Pine, Giovanni Russo, Kenneth Sauer, and Peter Sacco. Michael Blando, Greg Brach, Diego Orellana, and Esdras Ramos each won one of their matches.
Oneonta will be in Scranton, PA, on Sunday in the Electric City Duals.
