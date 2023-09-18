The No. 13 SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team rolled to a 3-0 win over Farmingdale St. Saturday.
The Red Dragons jumped out to an early lead with two goals in a two and a half minute span in the first half.
Ian Zingaro opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the ninth minute and Luigi Prosperi followed up with a goal of his own in the 11th minute.
Owen Siegel added insurance with a scoring strike in the 68th minute to seal the victory.
Nate Hanna and Jax Flugel combined for five saves in net.
Oneonta (6-0) will open SUNYAC play Wednesday at home against SUNY New Paltz.
Hartwick 2, Alfred 0 (Saturday)
The Hartwick men opened their Empire 8 schedule with a 2-0 victory over Alfred Saturday.
Kwame Amissah-Arthur got things going for the Hawks with a goal in the 15th minute. Sean Burke added another goal late in the second half, converting an assist by Jake Daly in the 44th minute.
Dante Gesamondo made four saves to earn the shutout.
Hartwick (3-2-1) visits SUNY Morrisville Wednesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta 2, SUNY Potsdam 0 (Saturday)
Kaiden Ring led the SUNY Oneonta women’s soccer team to a 2-0 home win over SUNY Potsdam Saturday.
Ring scored both goals for the Red Dragons, opening the scoring less than two minutes into the game on an assist from Joie Tortorice. She added an insurance tally in the 82nd minute.
Bryanna Meehan recorded the shutout by registering three saves in goal.
Oneonta (4-0-2) will host SUNY Geneseo next Saturday.
Keuka 2, Hartwick 0 (Saturday)
The Hartwick women were shut out by Keuka 2-0 on the road Saturday.
Teagan Carter opened the scoring in the 39th minute and Grace DeCapua added another goal in the 61st minute.
Keeper Meghan Perry finished with three saves.
Hartwick (1-3-1) will be at home against SUNY Poly Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Juniata 31, Hartwick 21 (Saturday)
The Hartwick football team couldn’t hold on to a second-half lead Saturday as the Hawks fell to Juniata 31-21 on the road.
Dennis Riordan threw for 230 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while Nate Rath had a huge day catching the ball, snatching 12 passes for 162 yards and two scores.
Hartwick led 14-3 at halftime after a pair of touchdown throws by Riordan to Daniel Stein (11 yards) and Rath (16 yards). Riordan found Rath again in the third quarter from 35 yards out to put the Hawks up 21-17.
Juniata responded in the fourth quarter with two scores in a two-minute span early in the period and Hartwick was unable to find the end zone again.
Hartwick (1-2) will visit Nichols next Saturday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
The SUNY Oneonta volleyball team was in action at the Union/Sage Crosstown Challenge in Albany over the weekend as the Red Dragons split their four matches.
On Friday, Oneonta fell in straight sets to Springfield (25-16, 25-15, 25-20) and lost in four sets to Union (15-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15).
The Red Dragons bounced back Saturday with a pair of victories, defeating Castleton in straight sets (25-16, 25-13, 25-19) and Russell Sage in four sets (25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17).
Oneonta (2-8) will visit Morrisville, Wednesday.
Hartwick 3, SUNY Delhi 0 (Saturday)
The Hartwick volleyball team swept SUNY Delhi at home Saturday by scores of 25-16, 25-21, 25-13.
Leading the way for the Hawks were Staecia Silofau (16 kills, four digs), Niah Reeves (eight kills, three blocks), Sarah Petz (11 digs, two aces), Vanessa Seymour (18 assists) and Sophia Palladino (nine digs).
Hartwick (3-5) will face rival SUNY Oneonta Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick 5, DeSales 2 (Saturday)
Hartwick’s field hockey team defeated DeSales 5-2 at home Saturday.
Julie Rizzi led the Hawks’ offense with three goals and an assist. Also scoring for Hartwick were Caroline Aspuru and Danielle Hand.
Goalie Ashley Luppens finished with seven saves.
Hartwick (3-1) will host Union Wednesday.
Marywood 2, SUNY Oneonta 1 (Saturday)
The SUNY Oneonta field hockey team fell to Marywood 2-1 at home Saturday.
Abigail Ricottilli tied things up for the Red Dragons in the second quarter off an assist by Alexandra Howell. But Cydney Lahr scored later in the quarter to put Marywood up for good.
Maura Leib finished with 16 saves in net for Oneonta.
Oneonta (2-4) will be at SUNY Cortland Wednesday to open SUNYAC play.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Mt. Holyoke 7, Hartwick 2 (Saturday)
Hartwick’s women’s tennis team fell to Mt. Holyoke 7-2 Saturday.
The doubles team of Phoebe Olson and Jess Waldmann provided one victory (8-4) for Hartwick while Gianne Leggieri won in singles action (6-2, 6-1).
Hartwick (3-3) will visit Houghton Friday.
