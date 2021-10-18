SUNY Oneonta named Ryan Hooper the school’s new director of athletics in a Monday media release. Hooper will replace Tracey Ranieri, who retired this past spring.
“First, I would like to thank President Alberto Cardelle and Dr. Bernadette Tiapo, as well as everyone on the search committee for this amazing opportunity,” Hooper said in the release.
“I am honored and excited to be able to lead a department of experienced staff and exceptional student athletes. I’m proud to carry on our mission of developing exemplary scholar-athletes all while providing them with a wonderful student-athlete experience. I’m thrilled for what lies ahead for SUNY Oneonta and I am eager to get started.”
Hooper came to Oneonta from New Paltz, where he served as the assistant to the Director of Athletics. He also served as New Paltz’s administrative representative at various NCAA Championships.
Prior to New Paltz, Hooper worked at Bard College during the 2009-10 academic year as its sports information assistant, and during that time, he also interned for the Skyline Conference.
Hooper graduated from SUNY Cortland in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management. A four-year member of the Red Dragons’ baseball team, Hooper helped Cortland capture four SUNYAC championships and make three NCAA Division III College World Series appearances.
He gained Second-Team All-SUNYAC and Third-Team All-Region accolades in 2006 and was appointed the team’s captain for the 2008 season.
Hooper also earned a master’s degree from Cortland in Sports Management in May 2018.
