The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) announced its list of All-Conference players in women’s lacrosse on Tuesday. Four players were selected from SUNY Oneonta by the conference coaches.
The quartet includes senior Rachel Morris, juniors Nicolette Lospitalier and Megan Foiles, and sophomore Courtney Gallagher.
Foiles earned a spot on the first team after leading Oneonta with 50 goals, 30 assists, and 80 points. Morris is a repeat second team selection after finishing with 45 goals and 53 points. Lospitalier and Gallagher joined her on the second team.
Oneonta finished the season with an overall record of 8-9 and advanced as far as the semifinals of the SUNYAC tournament.
