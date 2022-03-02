The SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball team had four players receive All-SUNYAC honors on Wednesday for the 2021-22 season.
Juniors Michael Ortale Jr. and Dylan Trombley each earned second team recognition while senior Daniel Derice and sophomore Frankie Williams were named to the All-SUNYAC Third Team.
Trombley led the Red Dragons with 15.5 points per game, including a season-high 30 against Brockport in the SUNYAC Semifinals. He also led the team in three-pointers (66) and three-point percentage (35%).
In his first season at Oneonta, Ortale Jr. started every game and averaged 14.4 points per game. He was also the team’s leading rebounder with 7.9 boards per game while recording nine double-doubles.
Williams was third on the team with 13.1 points per game while also collecting 90 rebounds, 55 assists, and 29 steals. Derice averaged 12.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while notching four double-doubles.
