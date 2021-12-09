SUNY Oneonta senior Tristan Battistoni was selected as an Academic All-American announced on Thursday by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Battistoni was named to the second team after earning Academic All-District 3 first team honors for a third time earlier this fall.
As a Business Economics major with a concentration in marketing, Battistoni is a leader for the men’s soccer program on and off the pitch. He served as a Co-Captain for a third season for the Red Dragons in 2021 and is a starting player for Oneonta.
In 2021, Battistoni started all 17 games for the Red Dragons, anchoring a defensive unit that held opponents to less than one goal per game. Battistoni also contributed on the offensive end scoring three goals and adding one assist.
Battistoni was named a SUNYAC All-Conference first team player and the overall Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned First Team All-Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches.
Academically, Battistoni has earned Provost and Dean’s List status during every semester at Oneonta. Last April, he was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society. He previously was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa in December of 2020. He was also the recipient of the Susan Sutton Smith Award for Academic Excellence in March of this year.
Battistoni’s campus involvement includes being a member of the School of Economics and Business Student Advisory Council as well as being involved with both OnMark and the Finance Club.
In the athletics department Battistoni is involved in the Dr. Joseph Heissan ‘63 Leadership Academy, SUNY OPROS as a Mentor, and the Student Athlete Advisory Council.
Oneonta finished with an overall record of 10-4-3 while earning an at-large berth into the NCAA Division III tournament for the ninth time in the last 10 years.
