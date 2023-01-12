SUNY Oneonta graduate student Tristan Battistoni was named the 2022 SUNYAC Men’s Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year on Thursday. This is the second consecutive year that Battistoni has received this award.
A Business Economics major with a concentration in marketing, Battistoni was a co-captain for the Red Dragons for a fourth season in 2022.
He started all 21 games for Oneonta and scored a goal in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament against New England College, while also notching an assist.
Battistoni was recognized as a First Team All-Region selection by the United Soccer Coaches, SUNYAC All-Conference Second Team, and named to the SUNYAC All-Tournament team.
Academically, he has been inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National Athlete Honor Society, Omicron Delta Kappa, and has made the SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll four times.
In December, Battistoni was named an Academic All-American as well as being named to the Division III National Second Team after earning Academic All-District 3 First Team honors in the fall.
The Red Dragons finished the 2022 season with a record of 15-3-3, captured the SUNYAC Championship, and made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.