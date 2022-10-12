SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer head coach Iain Byrne set a program record on Wednesday with his 247th career victory as the Red Dragons defeated Plattsburgh State 1-0.
Mancias Magana scored the game’s only goal in the 60th minute off an assist from Ethan Brunell. Keeper Nate Hanna, meanwhile, made three saves in net to earn the shutout.
Byrne, whose career record now stands at 247-85-46, broke the program wins mark previously held by Garth Stam.
The Red Dragons (8-2-2 overall, 3-2-1 SUNYAC) will host Oswego State on Saturday.
