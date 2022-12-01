Lucas Fecci and Nate Hanna of SUNY Oneonta were named to the NCAA Division III All-America Men’s Soccer First Team by the United Soccer Coaches on Wednesday, joining 44 other players from across the country as First Team selections.
“Achieving First Team All-American is the ultimate achievement for a college athlete,” head coach Iain Byrne said in a media release. “That means you are one of the top players in the country. Both Lucas and Nate were high school All-Americans, and every year they have continued to develop and improve.”
Fecci was the SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the SUNYAC All-Tournament team. He started in all 21 games and led the team with 14 goals to go along with five assists for 33 points.
Hanna was also an All-SUNYAC selection while earning conference Tournament MVP honors. He started all 21 games, allowing just 18 goals and registering seven complete shutouts. He also provided two assists.
Fecci and Hanna helped the Red Dragons to a conference championship and an appearance in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.
This year’s All-Americans will be recognized at a ceremony and reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in Philadelphia.
